Browns DE Myles Garrett honored at 24th Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

The 24th Annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards took place Tuesday night. ESPN Reporter and Commentator Holly Rowe hosted the event, and the individuals up for 2023 Professional Athlete of the Year included Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell, Guardians 1B Josh Naylor, and Browns DE Myles Garrett. The honor went to Garrett, who also won the award in 2021. Browns GM Andrew Berry was present to accept the award on Garrett’s behalf, but the star defensive end left this video message:

The Browns also won the award for “Best Moment in Cleveland Sports,” for when they clinched a playoff berth against the New York Jets. LG Joel Bitonio was on hand to help accept that award, and Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 the Fan got some sound bites from him afterward:

Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio discusses the departure of Alex Van Pelt as offensive coordinator, the potential for offensive line coach Bill Callahan to join his son, who is the new head coach of #Titans, in Tennessee & wanting Joe Flacco to return at the @CLESports Awards pic.twitter.com/1JFZguvlHz — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) January 24, 2024

As for the silent auction, a suite for ten to the Steelers vs. Browns game in 2024 went for $6,100, two tickets to the same game went for $1,050, a Jim Brown autographed football went for $1,200, a Garrett autographed helmet for $1,000, a David Njoku autographed helmet for $575, a Nick Chubb autographed jersey for $1,050, a Deshaun Watson autographed jersey for $600, a Joe Flacco autographed football for $600, a Denzel Ward autographed football for $450, and a Joe Thomas autographed football for $750.