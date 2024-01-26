NFL awards: Browns finalist for 4 big awards

While the NFL playoffs rage on with one more round before the Super Bowl, the Cleveland Browns sit at home trying to figure out how to take the next steps. Unlike most of the time since The Return, the Browns are not bereft of talent and expectations. In fact, Cleveland fans have the most realistic high expectations since 1999.

The Browns won 11 games (sat every one of importance in the final week of the season) and had the top wild card spot despite season-ending injuries all over the roster especially on offense. A lot of credit went to HC Kevin Stefanski, DC Jim Schwartz, QB Joe Flacco and DE Myles Garrett.

It makes sense that those four are also finalists for major AP awards at the NFL Honors program on February 8th:

Stefanski - Coach of the Year

Schwartz - Assistant Coach of the Year

Garrett - Defensive Player of the Year

Flacco - Comeback Player of the Year

The AP awards are considered the official ones for things related to contracts, Hall of Fame and other recognitions.

Many believe that Stefanski and Garrett are front-runners in their categories while Damar Hamlin will win over Flacco and either Baltimore Ravens coordinator or Detriot Lions OC Ben Johnson will win the assistant coach category.

Which Cleveland finalist is most likely to win their award? Which would surprise you the most if they won?