NFL Picks AFC and NFC Championship - Who will play in the Super Bowl?

The Cleveland Browns have been sidelined for two weeks now, as the AFC and NFC Championship games approach this Sunday to determine who will play in this year’s Super Bowl. Here are my predictions for each game, followed by the rest of the DBN staff’s picks.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Baltimore Ravens - Sunday, 3:00 PM ET

The Ravens may have lost to the Browns in dramatic fashion earlier this season, but they have been on a tear, dominating playoff teams en route to clinching the top seed, and then schooling the Texans last week. Kansas City had a somewhat rocky road this season compared to usual, but yet here they are, in the AFC Championship again. Baltimore has just been too good to pick against, so I'm not counting on a letdown here. Ravens 28, Chiefs 21

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are 4 point favorites against the Chiefs.

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers - Sunday, 6:30 PM ET

You have to love the stat about this game featuring a No. 1 overall pick vs. a Mr. Irrelevant. I would be happy with either team winning, but the 49ers have been the best team in the NFL all season in my opinion, so I'm taking them to finiah the story as their defense will clamp down a bit on the Lions' offense. 49ers 27, Lions 20

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are 7 point favorites against the Lions.

Below are our NFL Conference Championship Playoff staff picks: