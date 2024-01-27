Report: Browns hire new DL coach; current DL coach status up in the air

The Cleveland Browns let go of three coaches on the offensive side of the ball (Alex Van Pelt, Stump Mitchell, TC McCartney) quickly after their season ended. According to reports, two of those roles have been filled with a new running backs coach and tight ends coach.

The big question is about the search for the new offensive coordinator with Kellen Moore the latest to interview for the position.

While the turnover on the offensive side of the ball has made some sense, an interesting tidbit of news on the defensive side trickled out as well. The Browns reportedly interviewed Ryan Crow for their defensive line coach position. That was interesting because Ben Bloom is still the team’s defensive line coach with no reports that he has been let go or moved to a different position.

That made today’s news that Cleveland has hired Jacques Cesaire as the DL coach a little less surprising:

The #Browns are hiring Jacques Cesaire as their defensive line coach, per source.



A nine-year NFL veteran as a player, Cesaire coached Houston’s D-line the past two seasons. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2024

Cesaire played 125 games in the NFL, all with the San Diego Chargers, including 66 starts. He accumulated 220 tackles, 19 QB hits, 18 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery during that time.

With Cesaire incoming, Bloom’s role is still up in the air for the Browns:

Can confirm @TomPelissero report that #Browns are hiring Jacques Cesaire as the new defensive line coach. Status of former defensive line coach Ben Bloom isn’t final, though. May still have role on defensive staff. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) January 27, 2024

Last year, when Schwartz was hired, Cleveland tried to bring in Matt Burke to coach the defensive line but he was hired by the Houston Texans as their defensive coordinator. Burke then hired Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin to coach the Texans linebackers while Bloom took over the defensive line.

Last year with Houston, Cesaire coached under Burke as the defensive line coach.

Cesaire takes over a line that had a great year with Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, Za’Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo leading the way.

Cleveland GM Andrew Berry made it clear that the team would not make any announcements on coaching changes until the time was right. That generally occurs near the NFL Combine at the end of February.