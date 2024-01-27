NFL draft: Senior Bowl practice schedule

The NFL draft is the bloodline of good teams in the NFL. While NFL free agency gets a lot of attention, the draft provides teams the opportunity to build their rosters with young players with the upside to improve.

For fans of the Cleveland Browns, those statements have seemed more like dreams than reality as they have watched the draft like the Super Bowl without seeing things come to fruition on the field.

After going 11-6 in 2023, the Browns hope to make the best out of eight selections in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Senior Bowl has coined “The draft starts in Mobile” for a while now. With a very low number of underclassmen declaring for this year’s draft, the Senior Bowl is more important than ever.

Cleveland’s Ephraim Banda will be the defensive coordinator for one side of the game, giving the team a front-row seat to many of the players they might be looking to select.

DBN’s Barry Shuck will be covering the Senior Bowl this week. The following is the schedule for practice sessions:

Tuesday, Jan. 30

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. National Practice Hancock Whitney Stadium

12: 00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. American Practice Hancock Whitney Stadium

Wednesday, Jan. 31

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. National Practice Hancock Whitney Stadium

12: 00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. American Practice Hancock Whitney Stadium

Thursday, Feb. 1

9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. National Practice Hancock Whitney Stadium

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. American Practice Hancock Whitney Stadium

There will be media sessions starting on Tuesday all the way through the game on Saturday.