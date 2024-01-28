Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/28/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns hire new DL coach; current DL coach status up in the air (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns have reportedly hired Jacques Cesaire as defensive line coach.
- Browns OC search: Which candidate do you hope the Browns hire? Vote! (Barry Shuck) - There have been five names associated with the open offensive coordinator position that the Cleveland Browns have announced they have - or will - interview. Which candidate do you hope the Browns hire going forward?
- Joe Flacco chill about award chances (Thomas Moore) - Cleveland Browns quarterback downplays his Comeback Player of the Year nomination in favor of another candidate.
- Browns rookie class: Full snap counts and PFF grades (Jared Mueller) - Dawand Jones led the way but plenty of snaps to go around for Cleveland’s drafted and undrafted rookies.
- Senior Bowl practice schedule (Jared Mueller) - A key part of the NFL draft process, especially with limited underclassmen this year, begins on Tuesday.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns’ Maurice Hurst on comeback trail, which ‘absolutely could’ lead to Cleveland return (Beacon Journal) - Belly-rubbing Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II is hungry for a comeback. An aspiring NFL front office executive known for caressing his abdomen to celebrate key plays, Hurst is attempting to rebound from an injury again.
- Browns getting closer to offensive coordinator hire, but most candidates still have other interviews (cleveland.com) - With Los Angeles Cleveland Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore interviewing with the Browns Friday in Berea, they’re getting closer to hiring their coordinator and would like to do it soon, but most of their five candidates are still taking interviews elsewhere — or plan to. Of course, they can thwart some of those plans by wrapping up their choice.
- Browns hiring Jacques Cesaire as DL coach (Browns Zone) - The Cleveland Browns saw Jacques Cesaire’s work up close twice in the last month of the season and were impressed enough to hire him. Cesaire will be Cleveland’s new defensive line coach, a league source confirmed to The Chronicle-Telegram on Saturday morning. NFL Network was first to report the news.
- Inside the talks on Browns Stadium project (Fox 8) - The FOX 8 I-Team has learned what’s going on to decide what happens next with Browns Stadium. What we’ve found takes you inside the stadium talks.
NFL:
- Seahawks’ Geno Smith: Expect ‘elite’ approach by Panthers’ Dave Canales with Bryce Young (Charlotte Observer) - Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith knows new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales about as well as any quarterback in the NFL. The pair worked together for four seasons in Seattle. One year later, Canales has been named the head coach in Carolina. Smith says Canales’ hiring gives the Panthers a strong leader to guide quarterback Bryce Young and his comrades into battle.
- Dan Campbell links winless 2008 Lions to 2023 playoff run (ESPN) - There are two numbers Detroiters will never forget: 0 and 16. They represent the Detroit Lions’ 2008 season — the one in which they became the first team in NFL history to play a 16-game schedule without winning a game (though the 2017 Cleveland Browns eventually joined them).
- The Ravens’ response to Patrick Mahomes: ‘It’s about us, always and forever.’ (Washington Post) - All the Baltimore Ravens have to do to advance to the Super Bowl is contain a player who has exactly one postseason game in which he threw more interceptions than touchdowns, who hasn’t thrown an interception in the last two postseasons, who has been sacked in one of his last five postseason games, who has a 113.3 passer rating in his last three postseasons, a span in which his touchdown-to-interception ratio is 21-to-3.
- Patriots expected to hire DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator (NFL.com) - The New England Patriots are keeping it in-house for their defensive coordinator job. The Patriots are expected to hire defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as their next defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday, per sources.
