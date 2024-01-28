Browns OC search: A top candidate takes job elsewhere

As the AFC and NFC Championship games kick off later in the weekend, the business of the NFL never stops. The Shrine Bowl has started its practices and we shared with you the schedule for the Senior Bowl this week.

For the Cleveland Browns, the next big step to get to the AFC Championship Game next year is picking their next offensive coordinator. A review of the identified candidates, and one that could be soon, gives an idea of the variety of coaches being sought.

The most acclaimed name on the list was Kellen Moore. The former NFL backup turned coach had success with the Dallas Cowboys and one season with the banged-up Los Angeles Chargers. Moore was seen as a coordinator who could take over play-calling from HC Kevin Stefanski.

The past tense was used above because Moore has reportedly agreed to take the same job with the Philadelphia Eagles:

Another big assistant move in Philadelphia: Eagles are hiring former Chargers and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Eagles coordinators now will be Moore and Vic Fangio. pic.twitter.com/5i4qmVAEPB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2024

The Eagles had their season fall apart in 2023 and are switching over the top coordinators because of it.

For Cleveland, there may be a candidate on one of the four championship participants that they are focused on. At this point, they have not interviewed anyone fitting that description.

