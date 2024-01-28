Report: Browns hire new offensive coordinator

While the Cleveland Browns watch QB Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs punch their ticket back to the Super Bowl, figuring out how they can compete for the same chance is the top priority. While Mahomes is the biggest name, the Chiefs rode a great defense, TE Travis Kelce and perfect play-calling from Andy Reid to another AFC Championship.

For HC Kevin Stefanski, that starts with filling the coaching staff. After reportedly hiring Duce Staley and Tommy Reese for the offensive staff, the Browns interviewed a number of candidates for offensive coordinator. According to reports, Ken Dorsey will get the job on the same day another top candidate took a different coordinator position:

Sources: The #Browns are hiring former #Bills OC Ken Dorsey as their new OC. He lands quickly in Cleveland after an impressive interview and takes a key role on Kevin Stefanski’s staff. pic.twitter.com/owyHouuWov — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024

In his lone full season as the Buffalo Bills OC, Dorsey led the second-best offense in the league. This year, the Bills offense got worse after he was relieved of his duties. A few of the metrics show that Dorsey’s offense was better (red is bad here):

Ignited is a strong word here https://t.co/gWOlVhDZ24 pic.twitter.com/gmXrIYnY2K — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 28, 2024

The overall numbers on the Bills offense under Dorsey this season were impressive as well:

Bills offense thru week 10:



3rd in DVOA

1st in success rate

3rd in EPA/play

4th in QBR

3rd in yds/play

2nd in 3rd down conversion %

3rd in red zone efficiency — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 14, 2023

We don’t know if Dorsey will call plays and could have to wait until training camp or Week 1 to get that answer. For now, Cleveland has filled the biggest need for the coaching staff going into Senior Bowl week.

What do you think of the hiring of Dorsey?