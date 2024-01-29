Browns mock draft: Some familiar names, fills some big holes - Jack’s Version 2.0

We’re back with another Cleveland Browns mock draft as Conference Championship week has come and gone and now we start preparing for the Super Bowl and sadly, the last NFL game for seven months.

On the other hand, we will dive full force into the offseason, including the NFL Draft, which is now clearer because of the deadline for underclassmen to declare and this week, all eyes are on Mobile, Alabama, home of the Senior Bowl.

In Version 1.0, I was able to secure extra third and fifth-round picks. In Jared’s mock draft Version 1.0, Cleveland spent all their picks on offense.

In this week’s scenario, we’re using the PFF Mock Draft Simulator and we’re also including our first trade involving a player on the current Browns roster. Greg Newsome has been shipped to the Washington Commanders for their third-round pick (75th overall). Washington needs help in the secondary and currently has the most cap space in the league and could extend Newsome in this potential scenario.

Second Round

Pick 55 - Ja’Lynn Polk, Wide Receiver, Washington: The Browns will be in the market for wide receivers this offseason as they’ve already been linked to Tee Higgins and Calvin Ridley in free agency. Cleveland has used multiple top 100 picks in recent drafts to attempt to address the position but it hasn’t panned out so far. Polk was an explosive playmaker for the Huskies last season averaging 16.9 yards per catch and finding the end zone nine times. Dropping him into a room with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore would help Polk get plenty of open looks during his rookie season.

Third Round

Pick 67 (via Washington) - Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Linebacker, Clemson: He was drafted to the Browns in our last scenario and he’s continuing to be a favorite in these scenarios to add another solid linebacker to a room that already has an emerging superstar in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Trotter Jr. is excellent in all three phases of defensive play and could be an immediate plug-and-play option alongside JOK and solid veterans such as Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker should the Browns choose to re-sign them.

Pick 86 - Trey Benson, Running Back, Florida State: The running back position will be one to watch for the Browns this offseason with the future of Nick Chubb murky coming off his knee injury and the depth behind him is also a question mark. Benson is one of the best running backs in the draft class with 10% of his carries in 2023 going for 15 yards or more and forcing 45 missed tackles while averaging 5.8 per carry for the Seminoles. Benson would give the team insurance behind Chubb while he returns from injury and also give them a potential long-term solution to the position.

Fifth Round

Pick 138 - Javon Foster, Offensive Tackle, Missouri: A potential sleeper in what is a stacked offensive tackle class, Foster has been steady and solid during his career in Missouri. He has graded a top ten tackle in the country during the 2023 season and potentially landing in Cleveland with Bill Callahan as his position coach and solid veteran leadership around him in the room, Foster could be another Day 3 gem by Andrew Berry.

Pick 159 - Ben Sinnot, Tight End, Kansas State: Outside of David Njoku, the tight end room is bare heading into the offseason with Harrison Bryant and Jordan Akins heading to free agency. They’ll likely sign a veteran and draft another to develop.

Sixth Round

Pick 205 - Evan Anderson, Defensive Tackle, Florida Atlantic: Not sure how likely they’ll draft another defensive tackle with Siaka Ika still developing behind the veterans in the room but Anderson was the best player on the board in this scenario and could be another run stuffer in the middle to develop behind Dalvin Tomlinson while also pushing Ika as he continues to find his way in the NFL.

Pick 210 - Kenny Logan Jr., Safety, Kansas: Much like defensive tackle, I’m not sure if they’ll address safety because the depth in that room is there with the likes of D’Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman but at this point in the draft it’s alright to take swings on potential gems and at worse you’ll have practice squad stashes for long-term development.

Seventh Round

Pick 231 - Nathaniel Watson, Linebacker, Mississippi State: Two linebackers in one draft?! Some may want my head after this one but coverage in the linebacker room wasn’t the greatest in 2023 at times and adding Watson, who excelled in it could add some depth in that room and could force the bottom of the position group out the door.

What do you think about this version of a 2024 Browns Mock Draft?

Run your own mock draft through PFF’s Simulator and see what you get