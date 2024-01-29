Daily Dawg Chow 1/29: Cleveland Browns hire Ken Dorsey as new offensive coordinator

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns hire new offensive coordinator (Jared Mueller) Ken Dorsey led a top 10 offense with the Bills, now returns to Cleveland under Kevin Stefanski
- AFC North could lose 2nd top coordinator this offseason (Jared Mueller) Mike Macdonald being pursued by Seahawks
- NFL free agency: Deshaun Watson recruiting top WR for Browns (Barry Shuck) Talented wide receiver would certainly provide a boost to this offense
- Joe Flacco chill about award chances (Thomas Moore) Cleveland Browns QB downplays his Comeback Player of the Year nomination.
- Browns rookie class: Full snap counts and PFF grades (Jared Mueller) Dawand Jones led the way but plenty of snaps to go around for Cleveland’s drafted and undrafted rookies
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Cleveland Browns hiring Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator (Sports Illustrated) “11 days after parting ways with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and several other offensive assistants, Cleveland has tabbed a new OC, hiring ex-Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the role, according to multiple reports.”
