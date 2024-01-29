Former Browns OC could reunite with Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns return to the NFL playoffs this year didn’t go the way anyone expected. Whether due to that failure or other internal reasons, HC Kevin Stefanski has revamped his offensive coaching staff, based on reports, this offseason.

Out are OC Alex Van Pelt, RB coach Stump Mitchell and TE coach TC McCartney, according to reports. DL coach Ben Bloom’s role is up in the air.

The biggest domino to fall for Cleveland’s new staff reportedly happened this weekend with former Browns QB Ken Dorsey taking the team’s offensive coordinator job.

Another former Cleveland QB, Baker Mayfield, is also feeling the effects of change this offseason.

Mayfield had a resurgent season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to the work of OC Dave Canales. That led Canales to be hired by the Carolina Panthers as their new head coach. While Mayfield is set to be a free agent, he is expected to return. He could return with a familiar face at OC, Van Pelt:

Former #Browns OC Alex Van Pelt is heading to Tampa to interview for the vacant #Bucs OC job today, source said. He’s also still in play in Las Vegas for #Raiders OC. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2024

Van Pelt called plays for one game with the Browns, Mayfield’s playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He previously worked for the Bucs as their quarterback coach back in 2010.

A former quarterback himself, Van Pelt played in 31 games, all with the Buffalo Bills, from 1995 to 2003.

In two shared years together in Cleveland, Mayfield and Van Pelt combined for a 17-13 record with a 61.5 completion percentage, 43 touchdowns and 21 interceptions by the quarterback. Mayfield also fought through a shoulder injury in the 14 games of the second season.

It will be interesting if Van Pelt can land another coordinator job, especially one where he calls plays for the first time, after his Browns exit. It will be even more interesting to watch if he joins back up with Mayfield.