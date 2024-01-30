Daily Dawg Chow 1/30: With offensive coaching staff in place, Browns look ahead to important offseason

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns 2024 strength of schedule: A tough road ahead (Jared Mueller) Three of the top 4 tough schedules belong to the AFC North
- Ken Dorsey: Was he the problem with the Bills? (Jared Mueller) Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey share blame in Buffalo
- Former Browns OC could reunite with Baker Mayfield (Jared Mueller) Alex Van Pelt was Mayfield’s OC for two year, now interviewing with the Bucs
- Browns mock draft: Some familiar names, fills some big holes - Jack’s Version 2.0 (JMcCurry08) The Browns address upgrading the offense early in this latest mock
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Important dates for the Browns’ 2024 offseason (clevelandbrowns.com) “Take a look at the top offseason dates as the Browns begin working towards the 2024 season”
- Browns offensive recap: Who impressed and who fell short of expectations? (The Athletic) “If Cleveland’s key players come back happy, healthy and at the right numbers, the offense could make significant improvement in 2024.”
- Four Burning Browns Questions, Including The Browns Pursuing Tee Higgins (Sports Illustrated) “Changes are already underway for the Cleveland Browns this offseason but plenty more questions loom large in the months ahead.”
- New Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey: 5 things to know (Akron Beacon Journal) “The Browns hired former Buffalo Bills assistant coach Ken Dorsey to be their new offensive coordinator. Here are a look at five things about Dorsey.”
- Browns whose legacies are on the line (Youtube) Quincy Carrier considers a different type of pressure some players may be facing heading into 2024
Loading comments...