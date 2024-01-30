Report: Steelers find their next offensive coordinator

The road to the Super Bowl included three teams from the vaunted AFC North but not one of them made it to the big game. The Baltimore Ravens led the NFL with 13 wins while the Cleveland Browns made the playoffs despite a large number of injuries.

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued to be a stable organization despite an offense that bordered on horrific under Matt Canada and wasn’t that much better after the offensive coordinator was fired.

Despite a bad offense, Pittsburgh still won 10 games and made the playoffs.

The Steelers are hoping that Arthur Smith might help them have an offense that matches the rest of the team in 2024:

The #Steelers are expected to hire former #Falcons coach Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Smith had a top run game as #Titans OC before heading to Atlanta three years ago. Now he’ll be coaching Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and company in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/8QH8okMNgG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024

Last year, despite the investment in the offensive line and talented weapons, Pittsburgh scored just 17.9 points per game (tied for fifth worst in the NFL). The team struggled to crack 300 yards a game on offense despite having a top-12 rushing attack.

Smith’s Atlanta Falcons team was a top-10 run offense but, like the Steelers, struggled to throw the ball, averaging barely over 200 yards a game in 2023. The failure to get a passing game going was one of the reasons Smith was fired as the Falcons head coach.

With the Tennessee Titans, in 2019 and 2020 as their offensive coordinator, Smith’s units were in the lower half of the league in passing but, with RB Derrick Henry, top-3 on the ground.

With Pittsburgh, Smith may not see an upgrade at quarterback. First-round pick Kenny Pickett has been below average, Mitch Trubisky wasn’t better and Mason Rudolph performed well to end the season but has a low ceiling. The Steelers do not have a high draft pick to select a top-tier quarterback and are currently over the salary cap by about $20 million.