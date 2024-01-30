Report: Browns coach interviews for Titans coordinator position

While the Cleveland Browns have seemingly filled their coaching staff in advance of the Senior Bowl, other NFL teams have a long way to go to get their staffs together. Two teams still have head coaching vacancies with the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders still looking to make decisions.

With Detroit Lions Ben Johnson pulling out of the searches, the Commanders could be left starting over in their search. Houston Texans Bobby Slowik also might be staying in his coordinator position.

The Tennessee Titans have already hired Brian Callahan to run their team. While his dad doesn’t seem likely to be joining him from the Browns, the Titans search for a defensive coordinator added Cleveland DB coach Brandon Lynch to its interview pool:

The #Titans just completed an interview with Brandon Lynch for their vacant DC position, source tells @BleacherReport.



Lynch is currently the CBs coach for the #Browns, and helped Cleveland become one of the NFL’s top defenses this past season. pic.twitter.com/Z0kLIqMNge — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 31, 2024

Lynch has been with the Browns for three seasons after seven years in college. He also played a couple of seasons in the NFL and CFL including signing with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent out of college. In Cleveland, Lynch has helped turn Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II and Martin Emerson into one of the best trio of cornerbacks in the league.

The Titans have also interviewed Dennard Wilson for the defensive coordinator position.