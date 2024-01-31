Browns Reacts Survey - What do you think about Cleveland hiring Ken Dorsey?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The confidence polls are finished for the Cleveland Browns, but there are still important questions to ask. Cleveland has made a lot of coaching changes this offseason in various roles, but the biggest change was the firing of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and replacing him with Ken Dorsey. Dorsey was a former Browns quarterback who later found success as a coordinator with the Buffalo Bills — but then they turned him away during the 2023 season.

What do you think of the Browns hiring Dorsey? We basically have three choices — you like it, you’re indifferent, or you hate it. Regardless of how you vote, feel free to also chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

Our other question asks which team you are pulling for in the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. I’ll have plenty of previews related to the game leading up to it, including some fan engagement and prediction polls, so be sure to stay tuned for that!