Daily Dawg Chow 1/31: Browns could potentially lose Brandon Lynch to the Titans

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Report: Browns coach interviews for Titans coordinator position (Jared Mueller) Brandon Lynch has helped Cleveland’s defensive backs become some of the best in the NFL
- Browns free agent Kareem Hunt undergoes surgery following the season (Jared Mueller) Hunt hits free agency after battling through an injury all year
- Senior Bowl: WR Ladd McConkey becomes name Browns fans should know (Jared Mueller) The NFL draft is months away but Georgia WR could be putting himself out of Cleveland’s reach
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Diary: Tuesday had a few players standing out (Barry Shuck) Loads of talent on display this week in Mobile
More Cleveland Browns news:
- 3 Burning Questions for the Browns’ 2024 offseason (clevelandbrowns.com) “Cleveland continues its preparation for free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.”
- Will Deshaun Watson Play A Full Season For The Cleveland Browns In 2024? (Forbes) “The biggest takeaway from the 2023 season for the Cleveland Browns is the anticipation for the 2024 season.”
- 5 Browns Free Agents That Should Be Re-Signed This Offseason (Sports Illustrated) “More than 20 players from the Browns 2023 roster are set to enter free agency in a less than two month.”
- Browns’ Kareem Hunt Undergoes Surgery on Ruptured Adductor Injury (Bleacher Report) “Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt underwent successful sports hernia surgery to repair a ruptured adductor, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.”
- Went to the Senior Bowl to see who the Browns will draft next (Part 1) (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his scouting report from the first practice day of Senior Bowl week
Loading comments...