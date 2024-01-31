Community Convo: For Browns, Amari Cooper or Tee Higgins?

We are in the part of the NFL season/offseason where everything is possible while nothing is happening. Teams could do almost anything. The possibilities are almost endless which makes things like mock drafts both fun and pointless.

That is especially true with NFL free agency happening before the NFL draft. Veterans will be cut, signed and traded a ton before the draft happens.

For the Cleveland Browns, every offseason has been a busy one with GM Andrew Berry in charge. With 26 free agents along with eight draft picks and some flexible cap space, the Browns could make a lot of moves this offseason.

WR Tee Higgins sits near the top of any free agent list with the Cincinnati Bengals in a difficult place where paying him after QB Joe Burrow and before WR Ja’Marr Chase could be difficult. Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson has already started his recruiting pitch.

The possibilities being endless brings us to a simple yet difficult question: If you had to choose between keeping WR Amari Cooper or signing Higgins, which would you choose?

Tale of the Tape

Amari Cooper

29.5 years old

6’1”, 211 pounds

Career years with Cleveland the last two seasons

One year left on contract, $23 million cap hit

Tee Higgins

25 years old

6’4”, 219 pounds

Over 900 yards in 3 of the first 4 seasons

Projected contract of four years, $97 million ($24.25 yearly)

Adding to the uncertainty is that the Cincinnati Bengals could place the franchise tag on Higgins in an attempt to trade him. The Browns could get some assets back in a trade for Cooper but nowhere near what they might have to give up to the Bengals for Higgins. Cincinnati’s general manager seems prepared to move on without his #2 receiver:

Duke Tobin: I want Tee Higgins back, but the pie is only so big. https://t.co/50uYZhEhHK — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 31, 2024

Given the above data and your expectations of what it would cost to acquire Higgins, would you choose Cooper or Higgins this offseason if you were Andrew Berry?