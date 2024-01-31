2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl: 6 players to watch for the Cleveland Browns

The 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl practices are officially underway and there are quite a few players that the Cleveland Browns will most likely have their eye on this week.

It’s important to note that the Browns have been fairly strict when it comes to their “age guardrails” when it comes to their draft targets within rounds 1 to 3, and it’s safe to say that this season will be no different. However, the team did slightly stray from those guidelines in the 2023 draft.

Each of these players are well within the team’s guardrails based on their projected round as it currently stands.

RB Isaiah Davis - 6’0”, 220 Lbs. - South Dakota State

Davis is surprisingly fast for his size and is excellent when it comes to playing through contact consistently. He has a strong lower body and a thick frame that allows him to keep his legs moving through first contact and does a good job of falling forward on most runs.

He’s also shown a nice amount of patience on his runs, and usually allows the primary holes to form as well as scanning for cutback lanes. Regardless of what happens with Nick Chubb going forward, Davis is an attractive option for the Browns based on his current skill set.

Projected Round: 5th-6th

WR Ladd McConkey - 5’11.4”, 187 Lbs. - Georgia

McConkey is absolutely killing it at the Senior Bowl right now and has caught the eye of numerous front-office members and scouts.

He’s a prototypical slot receiver who’s shown the ability to create constant separation with precise route running and technical prowess. He would be an excellent addition to Cleveland’s wide receiver room and would be a solid contributor from day one.

Projected Round: 2nd

WR Malachi Corley - 5’10.5”, 215 Lbs. - Western Kentucky

Corley is another receiver who profiles best in the slot at the next level, though he’s shown the athletic ability to play on the outside if need be. He’s a smooth mover off the snap and does a good job of making tough catches away from his frame.

Once the ball is in his hands, he transforms into a running back and that’s tough for defenders to deal with. At a solid 215 lbs., he has excellent contact balance and is known for being somewhat of a “YAC King”. He wants to gain as much yardage as he possibly can before going down each play. Corley would give the Browns a different type of receiving weapon that they don’t currently have on their roster.

Projected Round: 3rd

DT Michael Hall Jr. - 6’2.3”, 280 Lbs. - Ohio State

Hall was a standout defensive lineman for the Buckeyes at 3-Technique over the last two seasons despite being slightly undersized.

At 280 lbs. he’s one of the quickest and most agile interior players in this year’s draft class, and he’s showing that athleticism off at the Senior Bowl in both the 1-on-1 and team portions of practice. He’s well-versed and effective with different hand-fighting techniques and has a very refined spin move to go along with an excellent motor. Hall can stand his ground at the point of attack against the run as well due to his wide base and upper body strength.

Jim Schwartz would love to have a player like Hall on this already dominant Cleveland Browns defensive line.

Projected Round: 3rd

DE Marshawn Kneeland - 6’3”, 268 Lbs. - Western Michigan

Kneeland is a very intriguing pass rusher who could be on Cleveland’s radar on day 3 of the NFL Draft. He’s very long (83.4” wingspan) and has a solid frame that could see him being used both inside and outside at the NFL level.

He does a good job with hand placement against both the run and pass, and knows how to use angles and leverage to his advantage. Despite playing at a smaller school, he’s shown a lot of great things throughout the first two days of Senior Bowl practice against top competition.

His motor and “can’t stop, won’t stop” attitude allows him to make a good amount of hustle plays and pressures in-game.

Projected Round: 4th-5th

LB Marist Liufau - 6’2”, 239 Lbs. - Notre Dame

Liufau is a classic “thumper” against the run, with a surprisingly good coverage ability. He carries his 239 Lb. frame extremely well and is a very smooth mover in the 2nd level of the defense. He shows good awareness and is fast enough to stay with most tight ends and running backs in coverage.

He’s the type of guy who could come in and contribute right away for the Browns in sub-packages at MIKE or SAM linebacker, as well as on special teams as a rookie.

Projected Round: 5th

Who are some other players that the Browns should be keeping an eye on at the Senior Bowl this week? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.