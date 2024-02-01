Reese’s Senior Bowl Interview: WR Roman Wilson

Are the Cleveland Browns satisfied with their wide receiver room? Amari Cooper once again had a Pro Bowl year, but behind him are huge questions. Both Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin were brought in as speed demons but had sub-par seasons. Rookie Cedric Tillman and David Bell were used sparingly.

This year’s Senior Bowl has plenty of receiver help on display.

WR Roman Wilson – Michigan

6’-0”, 192 pounds

Projected round: 2

DBN: What is your focus in a practice like this?

Wilson: Catching the ball, focus on the details, listen to my coaches, and praying to God. And just do what I do best in just playing football.

DBN: You went from winning the National Championship, back to training, and now an All-Star game.

Wilson: This is what you want to do, be involved in the highest part of football. I haven’t even been back to Ann Arbor. A whirlwind definitely from the Natty straight to Combine prep and now to here in Mobile. Growing up I used to pray for times like this. This is what I want to do and is not too much for me. This is what I love. I was happy when I got the invitation to come compete here against some of the best talent. Just another opportunity to show the world who I am.

DBN: What do coaches and scouts need to know about you?

Wilson: To get to know me I am a good guy, charismatic, easy to talk to. I love football and running routes. Born and raised in Hawai’i. I just love being outside and having fun.

DBN: Word is you have a crazy story about growing up and going to school.

Wilson: From eighth grade through high school my mom had three jobs and my dad got a job with an airlines so that I could go to a private school on another island from where we lived on Maui. I would get up at 4:00 am and my mom would take me to the airport, get on a plane, then when we landed get on the public bus and get to school. Then in the afternoon go to practice then back on the bus and back on the plane. Then that didn’t last, so I lived with three different families that lived on that island so I could continue my school. Then I got a Section 8 one-bedroom apartment and was so happy I had a place I called home. There was no furniture or even a shower curtain. That experience at a young age taught me how to be blessed with little things, like when I finally got a shower curtain.

DBN: Are you hoping your Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will draft you?

Wilson: I hope he does. I know he has an itch to win a Super Bowl. It’s what he wants and seems to be what is lacking in his coaching career. He accomplished what he wanted in college and I am sure he sees this as taking it to the next level. Good for him and if I can help him do that then that would be good for me, too. If you get drafted it’s a win.

DBN: How are you able to find space?

Wilson: It is my job to make the quarterback’s job easier. I think I run smooth routes and want to make plays. My job is to not try to over-complicate it.

DBN: Here at the Senior Bowl, you are catching passes from Sam Hartman, Bo Nix, and Michael Penix. What is your assessment?

Wilson: When I saw the roster for our squad, I was so happy. We got three dudes. What I want is to get more experience from guys like these. Those guys are all accurate and some of the best to play college football. I am happy to be able to catch passes from them.