Daily Dawg Chow 2/1: Wide Receiver seems to be at the top of everyone’s list to improve the Cleveland Browns

- Cleveland hoping to host another NFL Draft in the near future (Chris Pokorny) The only confirmed hosts are Detroit in 2024 and Green Bay in 2025.
- 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl: 6 players to watch for the Cleveland Browns (Matt Wilson) Ladd McConkey, Malachi Corley among 6 names to keep an eye on at the Senior Bowl this week for the Browns
- Community Convo: For Browns, Amari Cooper or Tee Higgins? (Jared Mueller) An unrealistic decision but an interesting conversation
- NFL free agency: Browns ‘potential landing spot’ for WR in top 150 free agents (Jared Mueller) Despite GM Andrew Berry’s aggressive history, just 1 NFL free agent connected to Cleveland
- Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Room -Where it is and where it is going (CBS 8) “There has been a lot of coordinator changes in the AFC North and we stack the Cleveland Browns hiring of Ken Dorsey compared to the other moves within the division.”
- Tee Higgins Sounds Nice, But This Is The FA Wide Receiver The Browns Should Pursue (Sports Illustrated) “Higgins would obviously represent a major upgrade within the Browns wide receiver room. In four seasons in Cincinnati, Higgins has racked up 3,684 yards, including two 1,000 yard seasons lining up opposite of Ja’Marr Chase.”
- Browns WR Called Out as Name on Offseason Chopping Block (heavy.com) “The Cleveland Browns could decide to shake up their WR depth chart this offseason and Elijah Moore has been identified as a potential casualty.”
- Exploring Browns 2024 draft needs: Finding wide receiver help is a must (The Athletic) “Which other position groups could Cleveland look to upgrade via the draft? Could it select another tight end to pair with David Njoku?”
- Under the radar Browns’ moves nobody is talking about (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines some activity Cleveland has been engaged in apparently unnoticed
