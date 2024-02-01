Ravens offseason: Coaching change, free agents, draft picks, salary cap and more - AFC North offseason preview

The Baltimore Ravens season ended sooner than they wanted, as 31 other teams will. The Ravens won the AFC North, had the top seed in the AFC and had the best record in all of the NFL.
For the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the AFC North, the road goes through Baltimore in 2024. We’ve reviewed the Browns 26 free agents to go along with their eight draft picks and flexible cap space.
Now it is time to take a look at Baltimore’s situation going into the offseason:
Coaching Change(s)
The Ravens lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as he accepted the head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks. Baltimore could lose offensive coordinator Todd Monken with the Washington Commanders still having an opening at head coach but that is currently not expected.
Macdonald’s defense was one of the best in the league with Dennard Wilson the only potential replacement, likely, among their coaching staff. Replacing Macdonald will be a huge decision this offseason.
Pending Free Agents
- WR Odell Beckham Jr.
- DL Justin Madubuike
- OL Kevin Zeitler
- CB Rock Ya-Sin
- RB Gus Edwards
- RB JK Dobbins
- WR Nelson Agholor
- LB Patrick Queen
- DE Jadeven Clowney
- S Geno Stone
- CB Ronald Darby
- DE Kyle Van Noy
- QB Tyler Huntley
- RB Melvin Gordon
- DT Brent Urban
- WR Laquon Treadwell
- QB Josh Johnson
- S Daryle Worley
- WR Devin Duvernay
- LB Del’Shawn Phillips
- DE Malik Harrison
- CB Arthur Maulet
- RB Dalvin Cook
- CB Trayvon Mullen
- LS Tyler Ott
- OL John Simpson
- OL Sam Mustipher
- S Ar’Darius Washington
- CB Kevon Seymour
A lot of veteran names and a couple of very important younger players on that list of free agents.
Salary Cap Space
Baltimore is currently projected to have a little over $5 million in salary cap space. As with most teams, the Ravens can create some cap space but players like Queen and Madubuike will not be cheap to sign to long-term deals.
NFL draft picks
- First Round - Pick #30
- Second Round - Pick #62
- Third Round - Pick #93
- Fourth Round - TBD
- Fifth Round - TBD
- Seventh Round - TBD
- Seventh Round - New York Jets
According to their official site, the team is expecting a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing OL Ben Power this offseason.
Quick summary:
- Significant coaching change on defense
- Significant free agents and a significant number of them
- Limited cap space to bring in external free agents
- 8 draft picks starting with #30
The Ravens have made things work over the years no matter what but will look very different in 2024.
