Ravens offseason: Coaching change, free agents, draft picks, salary cap and more - AFC North offseason preview

The Baltimore Ravens season ended sooner than they wanted, as 31 other teams will. The Ravens won the AFC North, had the top seed in the AFC and had the best record in all of the NFL.

For the Cleveland Browns and the rest of the AFC North, the road goes through Baltimore in 2024. We’ve reviewed the Browns 26 free agents to go along with their eight draft picks and flexible cap space.

Now it is time to take a look at Baltimore’s situation going into the offseason:

Coaching Change(s)

The Ravens lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as he accepted the head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks. Baltimore could lose offensive coordinator Todd Monken with the Washington Commanders still having an opening at head coach but that is currently not expected.

Macdonald’s defense was one of the best in the league with Dennard Wilson the only potential replacement, likely, among their coaching staff. Replacing Macdonald will be a huge decision this offseason.

Pending Free Agents

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

DL Justin Madubuike

OL Kevin Zeitler

CB Rock Ya-Sin

RB Gus Edwards

RB JK Dobbins

WR Nelson Agholor

LB Patrick Queen

DE Jadeven Clowney

S Geno Stone

CB Ronald Darby

DE Kyle Van Noy

QB Tyler Huntley

RB Melvin Gordon

DT Brent Urban

WR Laquon Treadwell

QB Josh Johnson

S Daryle Worley

WR Devin Duvernay

LB Del’Shawn Phillips

DE Malik Harrison

CB Arthur Maulet

RB Dalvin Cook

CB Trayvon Mullen

LS Tyler Ott

OL John Simpson

OL Sam Mustipher

S Ar’Darius Washington

CB Kevon Seymour

A lot of veteran names and a couple of very important younger players on that list of free agents.

Salary Cap Space

Baltimore is currently projected to have a little over $5 million in salary cap space. As with most teams, the Ravens can create some cap space but players like Queen and Madubuike will not be cheap to sign to long-term deals.

NFL draft picks

First Round - Pick #30

Second Round - Pick #62

Third Round - Pick #93

Fourth Round - TBD

Fifth Round - TBD

Seventh Round - TBD

Seventh Round - New York Jets

According to their official site, the team is expecting a fourth-round compensatory pick for losing OL Ben Power this offseason.

Quick summary:

Significant coaching change on defense

Significant free agents and a significant number of them

Limited cap space to bring in external free agents

8 draft picks starting with #30

The Ravens have made things work over the years no matter what but will look very different in 2024.