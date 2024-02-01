NFL awards: NFL analysts say whether Myles Garrett, Kevin Stefanski, other Browns ‘should’ win

The NFL regular season has been over for almost a month with the Super Bowl over a week away. Discussion about NFL awards have continued despite the fact that voting ended shortly after the regular season did.

With assumed MVP Lamar Jackson failing to get his team to the Super Bowl, DE Myles Garrett not having an impact for the Cleveland Browns in a way that helped them in the playoffs and the Houston Texans being led by a rookie quarterback, defensive end and head coach to a postseason victory.

None of those things matter for the voting but have led to a lot of conversations after the fact. That includes that the NFL Network just polled over 20 analysts about some of the major awards including four that Browns are finalists for.

That group of analysts doesn’t think any of Cleveland’s finalists “should” win an award:

Defensive Player of the Year - TJ Watt (11 votes), Myles Garrett (9 votes), Micah Parsons (8 votes)

(11 votes), (9 votes), (8 votes) Comeback Player of the Year - Damar Hamlin (15 votes), Baker Mayfield (10 votes), Joe Flacco (5 votes)

(15 votes), (10 votes), (5 votes) Coach of the Year - DeMeco Ryan (16 votes), Dan Campbell (9 votes), Kevin Stefanski (5 votes)

Assistant Coach of the Year - Ben Johnson & Mike Macdonald (tied with 12 votes), Jim Schwartz tied for last (2 votes)

It will be interesting to see how these votes match up with what actually happens at the NFL Honors show on February 8th.

Do you think any Browns should win awards? Think any will?