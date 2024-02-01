Alex Van Pelt gets a new OC job

The Cleveland Browns shook up their offensive staff this offseason by letting go of OC Alex Van Pelt among others. The team hasn’t confirmed those three moves nor reports that they have hired Ken Dorsey to replace AVP as offensive coordinator, Duce Staley as running backs coach and Tommy Rees as the tight ends coach.

Van Pelt didn’t call plays for the Browns and there is uncertainty whether Dorsey will either. We attempted to debunk some myths about Cleveland’s new OC and answer whether he was the problem in his last stop.

Recently, AVP interviewed to reunite with Baker Mayfield (assuming he re-signs) as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Out of nowhere Thursday, the New England Patriots hired Van Pelt instead:

Your 2024 Patriots coordinators! pic.twitter.com/kpvofoYyHQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2024

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network was first to report the move.

With defensive head coach Jerod Mayo, Van Pelt will get his first chance to call plays full-time in the NFL. He held that role as the interim play-caller with the Buffalo Bills back for the 2009 after the OC was fired just before the season started.

As a quarterback, AVP played in 31 games including 11 as a starter, all for the Bills. He completed 55% of his passes with 16 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.

Besides Cleveland and Buffalo, Van Pelt has coached with Tampa Bay, the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL level.