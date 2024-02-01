Report: Browns to lose Bill Callahan

The turnover on the Cleveland Browns offensive coaching staff continues as the calendar turns to February. The Browns already let go of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach TC McCartney. AVP was just hired as the New England Patriots offensive coordinator.

While Cleveland reportedly has their next set of coaches in place for OC, running backs and tight ends, another hole is opening up.

As we shared previously, Bill Callahan joining his son Brian Callahan after he got the head coaching job with the Tennessee Titans just made sense. Despite the Browns signing Callahan to a lucrative extension last offseason, according to reports the Titans requested to interview him and are expected to hire him to join his son:

The Titans have requested an interview with #Browns OL coach Bill Callahan and he's expected to join his son Brian—the Titans' new head coach— in Tennessee, source confirms.



Cleveland will now be looking for a new offensive line coach. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 2, 2024

Callahan is a great offensive line coach and was the team’s “unsung MVP” last year.

Before reportedly hiring Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator, Cleveland interviewed Seattle Seahawks OL coach Andy Dickerson for the position. It is possible that Dickerson could replace Callahan on HC Kevin Stefanski’s staff.

The Browns have not made any of their coaching staff moves public and are unlikely to do so until the entire staff is filled. The Titans may not be done poaching Cleveland staff as they’ve also interviewed the team’s defensive backs coach for their defensive coordinator position.

It is interesting that the Browns seemingly have approved Callahan to move on with a lateral move despite paying him big money last offseason.

We will keep you up to date on all things Cleveland coaching staff as reports and rumors come out.

How big of a deal is Bill Callahan leaving? Does it help that he is joining his son? Should the Browns have denied the request?

Share your thoughts in the comment section below