Browns fans underwhelmed by the hiring of Ken Dorsey, lean toward 49ers for Super Bowl

Throughout the offseason, Cleveland Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team or their thoughts on other topics. While the confidence levels remain finished for now, we still asked two questions to fans this week.

The first question was about the hiring of Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator, asking fans how they felt about the move. Only 38% of fans found the hire intriguing. 47% voted that the hiring “doesn’t do much for them,” while 15% said they didn’t like it. Overall, that means about 62% of fans were a bit underwhelmed or lukewarm on the hiring.

I am in the same boat when it comes to hiring Dorsey, especially when you read that head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t decided yet on who will call plays. Wouldn’t that typically be a big topic of discussion prior to hiring an offensive coordinator? Dorsey was also let go part-way through the season in Buffalo, only to see the team’s offense thrive after his departure. I’m not disappointed by the move, it just seems a little unusual to have so much shuffling on the offensive side of the coaching staff when the main guy, Stefanski, is still in charge.

The other question asked who Browns fans want to win the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. 62% of Browns fans are cheering for the 49ers, versus 38% for the Chiefs. When it comes to the national audience, though, it’s a dead even race between both teams.

