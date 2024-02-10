Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/10/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Browns Free Agency: Players who could follow Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan to Cleveland (Matt Wilson) - Continuing a look at free agents who have ties to new members of the Cleveland Browns coaching staff, we’re going to check out a few linemen who could follow their former coaches to Cleveland.
- Browns connections in Super Bowl 2024, and Cleveland’s roster makeup (Chris Pokorny) - Every year, the Cleveland Browns typically have at least one former player represented in the Super Bowl. Outlined below are players, coaches, or front office personnel who were formerly members of the Browns on either the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers. The parenthesis represent the time span they were with Cleveland.
- Watch this year’s Super Bowl commercials & why we love them (Barry Shuck) - The Super Bowl is the most influential amphitheater in TV promotion. In the world of advertising, it is viewed as judgment day. New ad campaigns often begin their kickoff airing during the game.
Cleveland Browns:
- Browns bound for Brazil? 4 reasons why Cleveland could open up against Eagles in Sao Paulo (Beacon Journal) - The NFL dropped a bit of important news earlier in the week when it announced the Philadelphia Eagles will open next season by playing a home game in Sao Paulo, Brazil. How realistic would it be for the NFL to match the Cleveland Browns and Eagles in a standalone game that will be the league’s first game in Brazil and the first Friday night opener since 1970? More realistic than you would think at first glance.
- David Njoku is a Pro Bowler, but is he an elite NFL tight end yet? (cleveland.com) - This year’s Pro Bowl featured Browns tight end David Njoku. The first-time Pro Bowler produced his best season so far in 2023, as he finally broke through his surface of potential. His play was pivotal for the Cleveland Browns as they miraculously made the playoffs, which spurred an understandable question: Is Njoku a top-five tight end?
- Cleveland Browns’ 3 biggest questions this offseason (ESPN) - The Cleveland Browns are back to the drawing board as they attempt to remake the roster into a true Super Bowl contender. Here’s what to watch from Cleveland heading into the offseason.
- Kevin ‘Steven’ Stefanski ‘grateful’ for second Coach of the Year, Browns’ awards haul (NFL.com) - Steven Stefanski was a big winner at NFL Honors on Thursday night, right along with the Cleveland Browns. To be clear, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was voted The Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year, one of four major awards taken home by Cleveland.
NFL:
- Arthur Blank: Falcons ’N-E-V-E-R’ offered Bill Belichick the head coaching job (Atlanta Journal-Constitution) - Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank made clear Friday that Raheem Morris was the organization’s top selection to be the head coach.
- The NFL’s star-vs.-system Super Bowl (The Ringer) - The Kansas City Chiefs have an offense that revolves around Patrick Mahomes. The San Francisco 49ers have one that centers Kyle Shanahan’s system and skill-position talent above all else. Which will win out on Sunday and show what’s most important in today’s NFL?
- Former NFL players share stories of their Super Bowl TDs (ESPN) - Scoring a touchdown is one thing; doing it in the Super Bowl is another. It can elevate a player into legendary status — regardless of what he had accomplished before the game or afterward. The memories don’t fade, even with time. ESPN spoke to 10 players who shared their memories of their big moments — some of which became iconic Super Bowl plays — and what it meant to them to achieve glory in the big game.
- Seahawks plan to hire Cowboys assistant Aden Durde as new defensive coordinator (NFL.com) - New Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald appears to have found the director of his defense. Seattle is planning to hire Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde as its new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday, per a source.
Loading comments...