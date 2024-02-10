PGA Tour pro wears Browns Nick Chubb jersey during tournament

The Cleveland Browns came through with four wins at the NFL Honors but are unhappy with how their season finished in 2024. The 11-6 record is a good season but the Super Bowl will once again be played without their presence. The many injuries to the team this year made the 11-6 record more impressive.

The biggest question is if the return of the injured players next season will be enough to take the Browns over the top.

While QB Deshaun Watson, given the position, is most important, RB Nick Chubb is the heart of the team. Justin Lower, PGA Tour pro, showed his support for Chubb at this week’s Phoenix Open:

Lower was born in Akron, Ohio, explaining his Cleveland-based sports fandom. The 34-year-old is starting his third season on the Tour. In the 68 events he has played in, he’s had one top-five finish and five in the top 10. He’s made 38 cuts during that timeframe.

The PGA Tour site has his official money made at $2.2 million.

A look at Lower’s social media shows him in Cleveland Indians/Guardians gear with his last repost about the Browns.

What sports jersey would you wear if you were playing in a PGA Tour event?