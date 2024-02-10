Browns fans want the WR or LT positions addressed the most this offseason

Amari Cooper is great, but not enough. In our SB Nation Reacts poll this week, Cleveland Browns fans made it clear that the top position they want the team to address this offseason is wide receiver.

Cooper put together a stellar season in 2023, and Elijah Moore had a few good moments (but probably wasn’t as big of a threat as fans had hoped for). The team’s No. 2 receiver went between Donovan Peoples-Jones (traded midseason) and Cedric Tillman, but neither of them were targeted much by the team’s array of quarterbacks. Fans want another dynamic receiving threat to go along with Cooper and tight end David Njoku. Besides wide receiver (44%), 31% of fans voted for the left tackle position due to Jedrick Wills’ relative mediocrity.

In our other poll, we asked who fans would bet on if they had to make a $1,000 bet for the Super Bowl winner. The reason I phrased the question like that was because the previous week’s poll ended up 50/50. With money at stake, though, 64% believe the Chiefs will defeat the 49ers on Sunday.

