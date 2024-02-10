Browns contracts: Update on Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns brought in HC Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry to work together as a collaborative unit in 2020. It is important to note that Stefanski was hired first then joined the search that ended up with Berry as the general manager.

Despite that, Berry does not report to Stefanski. Despite their titles, Stefanski does not report to Berry.

Both head coach and GM report directly to the ownership group led by Jimmy Haslam.

In 2020, it was reported that Berry and Stefanski both signed five-year deals to marry their time together. In many ways, the duo has been in lockstep throughout the first four seasons together. Looking at a transcript from a press conference, it is tough to know which one is speaking.

As the 2024 season is around the corner, both Stefanski and Berry are in the last year of their deals after two playoff seasons and two Head Coach of the Year awards for the former.

According to a report (or rumor depending on how you see things), Haslam is looking to lock both up with new extensions soon:

Expect contract extensions to occur for Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry sometime this offseason. Both have matching five-year deals that are set to expire after the 2024 season. They performed well this past year to execute a playoff push, and all signs point to them being in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

It seems likely that both deals will be for the same length of time.

Browns fans will likely be split on the pair getting extensions. Many were not on board with the hiring of either and haven’t been swayed by the results while others see the coordinated work, some of the difficulties gone through and the success on the field as signs that Berry and Stefanski are the guys to stick around long-term.

