NFL MVP: DPOY Myles Garrett lone defender to get any votes

This year, the voting for the NFL Honors seems to have brought out far more opinions than in the past. For the Cleveland Browns, winning all four awards that they were up for was a validation of a good season. A great season would have them playing in the Super Bowl.

HC Kevin Stefanski’s Coach of the Year was the closest voting. QB Joe Flacco’s Comeback Player of the Year was the most surprising while DC Jim Schwartz’s Assistant Coach of the Year started the night off right.

DE Myles Garrett winning Defensive Player of the Year brought about the most discussion. Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher TJ Watt was upset while fellow DPOY finalist Micah Parsons defended Garrett’s win.

In basically every voting situation this year, Garrett was the winner over Watt. The NFLPA, the players themselves, voted Garrett not Watt to their All-Pro Team. The Pro Football Writers of America voted the Browns defensive end as their DPOY as well.

Not only was Garrett the clear winner over Watt in a variety of situations, but Cleveland’s star defender was also the only defensive player to receive any votes for NFL MVP, an honor that went to QB Lamar Jackson:

AP NFL MVP voting

Lamar Jackson 49-0-1-0-0 = 493

Dak Prescott 0-17-13-11-6 = 152

Christian McCaffrey 0-17-12-11-4 = 147

Brock Purdy 0-9-5-12-13 = 97

Josh Allen 1-5-11-3-6 = 80

Tyreek Hill 0-2-6-9-14 = 60

Patrick Mahomes 0-0-2-2-2 = 12

C.J. Stroud… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024

While one vote is not that exciting, having seven quarterbacks, one receiver, one running back and no other defenders on the list is something to note.

Individual awards are not why players play. Thankfully for Garrett, his Browns also won more games than Watt’s Steelers this year despite a myriad of injuries all season and sitting their starters in Week 18.

Are you surprised that Garrett is the only defender to receive a single vote for MVP?