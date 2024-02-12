Daily Dawg Chow 2/12: Important offseason for the Cleveland Browns officially underway

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Exploring the Las Vegas Strip During Super Bowl Weekend (Pictures) (Chris Pokorny) I was in Las Vegas for Super Bowl Weekend to check out all of the festivities.
- DBN Super Bowl 58 Pick’em for Browns fans (Chris Pokorny) It’s that time again to hear your predictions for the big game.
- Dome or open air for Browns new stadium? A Community Conversation (Jared Mueller, Barry Shuck, Thomas Moore, Matt_Wilson, and curtiss_brown)
- NFL MVP: DPOY Myles Garrett lone defender to get any votes (Jared Mueller) Lamar Jackson won MVP but Garrett was one of just 10 players to receive votes
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Super Bowl Safety Gives Cleveland His Flowers To Browns After NFL Honors (Sports Illustrated) “Gipson was a really good player for the Browns but unfortunately, he was one of the few at the time. Over his four seasons, the Browns had a 19-45 record including the biggest collapse and disappointment in the history of the franchise.”
- Grading every rookie’s season from the Browns’ 2023 NFL draft class (Yahoo) “Offensive tackle Dawand Jones led all rookies of the Cleveland Browns from the 2023 NFL draft. How did the class as a whole grade out?”
- Rumor: Browns could lose new hire following wild coaching shuffle (Dawg Pound Daily) “Tommy Rees joined the Cleveland Browns coaching staff recently but might be headed out the door after some unexpected coaching changes in the NCAA.”
- Micah Parsons Takes Out T.J. Watt After He Undercuts Myles Garrett’s DPOY Win (heavy.com) “Micah Parsons defended Browns DE Myles Garrett after criticism that he shouldn’t be Defensive Player of the Year over Steelers LB T.J. Watt.”
- 2024 is time for the Browns to get serious (Youtube) Quincy Carrier illustrates the gravity of this upcoming year
Loading comments...