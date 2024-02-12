2025 Super Bowl Odds: The disrespect for the Cleveland Browns is real

The odds for the 2025 Super Bowl are out (via DraftKings), and after opening at 40/1 odds last year, the Cleveland Browns have improved slightly heading into next season with 35/1 odds. That gives the Browns the 16th best odds in the NFL, and third best in the AFC North. The odds for the AFC North teams are listed below:

Cincinnati Bengals (13/1) - worse than last year, when they were 9/1

(13/1) - worse than last year, when they were 9/1 Baltimore Ravens (9/1) - better than last year, when they were 22/1

(9/1) - better than last year, when they were 22/1 Cleveland Browns (35/1) - better than last year, when they were 40/1

(35/1) - better than last year, when they were 40/1 Pittsburgh Steelers (75/1) - worse than last year, when they were 55/1

The Browns had a top-notch defense this season, and won with four different quarterbacks en route to a playoff berth. With Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson returning next year from injury, shouldn’t Cleveland be a bit better in terms of odds than middle-of-the-road? Yes, I know the Texans easily disposed of the Browns in the playoffs, but still — it feels a little disrespectful, especially for a team that had Head Coach of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year, and Defensive MVP.

The Texans (22/1) and Bears (30/1) are each being given better odds than the Browns. The early favorites for next year’s Super Bowl are the San Francisco 49ers (5.5/1), Kansas City Chiefs (6.5/1), Baltimore Ravens (9/1), Buffalo Bills (10/1), and Detroit Lions (12/1).