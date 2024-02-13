Daily Dawg Chow 2/13: Cleveland Browns set up well for success in 2024

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- AFC North: Steelers release Mitch Trubisky, 2 starters; save significant cap space (Jared Mueller) The salary cap is real but flexible as the Browns have shown
- Browns Free Agency: 5 players tiered from “must re-sign” to “no thanks” (Matt Wilson) We look at 5 of Cleveland’s pending free agents, and their re-signing priority levels.
- Post-Super Bowl 2023 Browns Mock Draft - Jack’s Version 3.0 (Jack McCurry) The NFL season is officially over and now we kick draft season into high gear with WR Ricky Pearsall leading this mock draft
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Could Browns Biggest Rival Consider Blockbuster Trade For Young Quarterback? (Sports Illustrated) “On an appearance with the Pat McAfee show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned the names Justin Fields of the Bears and Russell Wilson of the Broncos as potential options for Pittsburgh. Schefter added that Tomlin is reportedly a “big fan” of Field, in particular.”
- Browns 2025 Super Bowl odds not favorable (Akron Beacon Journal) “Are oddsmakers doubting the Browns, or is there money to be made on next year’s Super Bowl?”
- Cleveland Browns: Key Offseason Dates and Events for 2024 (BNN Breaking) “The annual NFL Scouting Combine will take place in Indianapolis from February 27 to March 3. This event showcases top college prospects as they undergo various physical and mental assessments.”
- Jackson: Browns have to build off last season’s success and maximize their window (The Athletic) “That brings us to the now and the official end of the 2023 season. The Browns are busy working on April’s draft. The folks in charge have long been into crunching salary numbers and discussing names for free agency in March, and soon they’ll turn ideas into plans.”
- Reacting to Browns clickbait (Youtube) Quincy Carrier peruses the ocean of dumb
