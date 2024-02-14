Former Browns DT Michael Dean Perry inducted into Hall of Very Good: His first interview

In the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, all of the defensive tackles inducted have a maximum of five Pro Bowl appreances.

Former Cleveland Browns DT Michael Dean Perry has six. Yet, he hasn’t even sniffed a Hall of Fame ballot.

Perry was nominated and is now voted to be inducted into the Hall of Very Good.

The Hall of Very Good is a secondary Hall sponsored by the Professional Football Researchers Association. This Hall represents players who had outstanding careers, but for one reason or another haven’t attracted the attention of the Pro Football Hall Of Fame folks.

Yet.

About a dozen inducted into the Hall of Very Good eventually made it to the HOF in Canton. Clay Matthews was inducted into the Hall of Very Good in last year’s class. Both Matthews and Perry have the credentials to be considered for Hall of Fame status. The big question is: Why aren’t they on the ballot?

Perry was drafted by the Browns in 1988 in the second round. He had been a beast while at Clemson University and Cleveland was looking for run-stoppers under head coach Marty Schottenheimer.

In just his second year (1989), Perry was named AFC Defensive Player-of-the-Year and a first-team All-Pro selection. He was also named First-Team or Second-Team All-Pro in 1990, 1991, and 1994, plus named to the Pro Bowl six times (1989-91, 1993-1994, and 1996) during his 10-year NFL career.

He played for the Browns from 1988-1994, then finished out his career with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs. For his NFL career, Perry had 127 starts (in 148 games), 565 total tackles, 61 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, and one touchdown. In his first season with Denver in 1995, Perry played in 14 of 16 games and had 39 total tackles, six sacks, and one forced fumble. He was voted Second Team All-AFC Conference as the Broncos won their division the following year.

On his very first college play, he scooped up a fumble and scored a touchdown. While at Clemson, Perry recorded a school-record 61 career tackles for loss. His college stats include 32 starts, 239 total tackles, 61 tackles for loss, and 28 sacks. His tackles for loss are still tied for second most in Clemson history.

During his senior year, he helped the Tigers to a second straight ACC championship and a 10-2-0 record. He was a finalist for the Outland Trophy, given to the top lineman in the nation.

Perry was also named 1987 ACC Player-of-the-Year, one of just three Clemson Tigers defensive players to ever win the award. He was named team MVP on defense as well. At the end of his career, Perry was named to the Tigers’ centennial team in 2000 and was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame the same year. In 2002, Perry was named to the 50th Anniversary All-ACC Team, a tremendous honor.

In 2013, Clemson Head Coach Dabo Sweeney chose him as the recipient of the Brian Dawkins Lifetime Achievement Award. Perry was later inducted into the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Perry was also named to the inaugural class of Cleveland Browns Legends in 2001. This program honors the men who have contributed to the success of the Browns organization. That initial class included Ray Renfro, Greg Pruitt, Gene Hickerson, Bernie Kosar, and Perry.

In a list compiled of the greatest Browns players to ever don the brown and orange, Perry was listed at #24.

While with Cleveland, he had a sandwich named after him at McDonald’s called the “MDP” which was only available in the Metro-Cleveland area. At the time, it became the largest sandwich ever offered at any McDonald’s restaurant. It consisted of the same ingredients as a double cheeseburger with the addition of bacon plus another all-beef patty.

How many athletes can say that a national chain named a sandwich after them?

The native of Aiken, South Carolina, Perry was a basketball and football standout at South Aiken High School. Wofford College, South Carolina, Clemson, and The Citadel all had an interest in Perry playing college basketball for them. But an unfortunate accident took away all but three games for him during his senior season, and most schools had dropped interest.

This paved the way for him to pursue football at the college level instead.

Perry and his wife live in Charlotte, N.C.

Dawgs By Nature caught up with the former Browns defensive force to find out what he thought about being inducted into the Hall of Very Good, if he went to Clemson just to beat his brother William the Refrigerator’s records, and why he retired so early from the game.

DBN: It was just announced that you were elected to the NFL Hall of Very Good presented annually by the Professional Football Researchers Association. Just wanted to get your response.

Perry: To be selected for this individually is an honor, no doubt about it. To be recognized for my play is humbling.

DBN: Linebacker Clay Matthews was just added to the “Browns Ring of Honor.” A few years ago, he was elected to the Hall of Very Good. Can you see you following Clay and one day seeing your name added to the Ring at some point?

Perry: From what I understand, that distinction is only for players who have made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. But my former teammate Clay is included, so I am ecstatic and happy to see him be inducted and maybe that will open a few doors. Clay was an outstanding player and person as well.

DBN: You had some great years in Cleveland. 1990 really stands out with 107 tackles and 11.5 sacks. Was it the fact that this was your third year and you finally figured out the offensive line at this level?

Perry: I don’t know if that was the case. I think I would contribute that to was coach Bud Carson. I started getting familiarized with his system and realized that I could play at this level, especially with the scheme that I was in. He had me at cock nose where you line up a little on a slant on the center. That was probably the catalyst in me.

DBN: You made six Pro Bowls. Your first one in your second year, how did you find out that you had been selected? Who was the first person you told?

Perry: A reporter told me and wanted a quote. I called my then-now-ex-wife.

DBN: What was your first Browns training camp like?

Perry: Long and hard. It was Marty Schottenheimer. Totally different than what these players experience now. My first pass-rushing drills I beat an experienced guard and thought this wasn’t as bad as I thought. But I found out that all these guys are talented. Everybody is gifted. And the guys who work harder on their particular skillset become much better professionals. And everything the veterans did to us rookies was out of love I am sure. You just go with the flow.

DBN: What are the challenges of playing defensive tackle?

Perry: I have been playing that all my life. There wasn’t anything that new with the position. I played defensive end and they moved me inside in college. Basically, what solidified me was that I could be a pass rusher on the inside to a 3-technique outside. That’s when I excelled. The toughest part about playing defensive tackle is the bodies that you attract. That’s just wear and tear on the body. If you are having a good game, you are going to get double-teamed every time.

DBN: You were projected to go low first-round yet was taken in the second round. After you were drafted, did this give you a chip on your shoulder?

Perry: Not only in the second round but the last pick in the second round. And yeah, it did. When scouts came to work me out at Clemson, a lot of them were saying that I would be a first-rounder. And being scouts, they know. When that didn’t happen after the first round, I went okay. I was a little teed off. After the first round was over, I quit watching it. I got myself together and waited for that call from the Browns which was Marty Schottenheimer and general manager Ernie Accorsi. It was over, I was ecstatic and made the most of it.

DBN: Your first sack was against the New York Jets. What happened in that play?

Perry: We had played Pittsburgh the week before and I had a few tackles for loss of course trying to get that first sack. The next week against the Jets at home I was able to penetrate and get to their quarterback (Ken) O’Brien. I jumped up and was happy, but I never had any expectations of what that would feel it. I just wanted to contribute and do my very best each week.

DBN: You were quick off the snap and had great speed up the field. What skills did you work on?

Perry: Probably recognition, and I got a taste of that. Analyzing defensive plays and formations was the biggest thing. I could always work on a skillset. What I worked on was, yes I was quick, but the biggest pass rush modes I was able to do when I was playing. I had to work on those because it did not come naturally. Moves like the spin move I was able to add to my repertoire of moves and become reactionary.

DBN: Did you play much as a rookie?

Perry: Not at first. But towards the middle of that first season towards the latter part, I played a lot. Schottenheimer went to a Bear defense which is a 4-3. On passing downs, I was lined up at defensive end. I was the Eagle tackle (3 technique tackle) and got some good playing time. That is how I got my start was as a pass rusher.

DBN: What can you tell us about the old Municipal Stadium?

Perry: That is the word: old. Old and dirty. There wasn’t much to it. As a rookie, I was first in the Penthouse in the Indians locker room where I was hanging my things on nails. Oh yeah, I experienced that. The stadium reminded me of old and industrial.

Happy 55th Birthday MDP! pic.twitter.com/jmBCSfcUmf — Bring Brownie Back (@Cleveland_elf) August 27, 2020

DBN: During your time you only had 16 games. Doesn’t adding games to the schedule work against your body?

Perry: Of course it does, but you have to look at the perspective that you cut out one preseason game. That just swapped for one regular season game. So, it’s not a major difference and the only reason I say that is because training camp is not so demanding now as when I played. Times change.

DBN: You grew up a Southern kid eating cheese grits, boiled peanuts, drinking sweet tea, eating collards, and every meat is fried. What were your thoughts when you found out that you were drafted by a cold weather environment like Cleveland?

Perry: I knew absolutely nothing about Ohio. I didn’t realize that until I got to Cleveland and how bad the weather was as far as temperature. I got a big taste of it that fall in my rookie year. It was like oh my god. This is unbelievable. I had played in cold weather games before, but this was completely different coming off Lake Erie. I was acclimated to the heat and not the cold. The transition wasn’t as easy as I thought it was going to be.

DBN: You were one of 12 children. If you could beat your older brothers in anything competitive, did you believe you could beat anyone?

Perry: Absolutely. That’s the way it was being the youngest to 11 older siblings and more specifically seven brothers. I heard Michael Jordan say the same thing when he finally could beat his older brothers, he felt he had finally arrived. That’s in board games, cards, ping pong, swimming, baseball, diving, you name it. You had to follow in your brother’s footsteps if you didn’t want to be called names. And being the youngest you always had to prove yourself.

DBN: You were an excellent basketball player in high school as well and excelled on the Browns basketball off-season team. How did you decide to play football instead of basketball?

Perry: When I started going wide instead of up, I knew my options were limited. My first love was basketball. I had broken my ankle dunking a volleyball in a practice. So now I am injured and a lot of schools who were looking at me for basketball backed off. I didn’t play but 2-3 games my senior basketball season. But I could handle the rock and I could shoot it.

DBN: What interested you in going to Clemson?

Perry: I had gone to a summer camp at Clemson. The area has the greatest fans. It’s always nice coming back to Tiger Town and the area. It would have been to play for a Clemson team with the offense that the Tigers have now although Danny Ford was a great coach. Howard’s Rock has strange powers. When you rub it and run down the Hill, your adrenaline flows. It is the most emotional experience I have ever had.

91 days

Another all-time great, Clemson's best #91, Michael Dean Perry:



-First-Team All-American

-2x First-Team All-ACC

-ACC Player of the Year

-Outland Finalist

-ACC 50th Anniversary Team

-#1 career TFL

-#2 career sacks

-2nd round pick

-SC Athl. Hall of Fame

-CU Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/r9jcIWOB3t — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) June 4, 2020

DBN: You and your brother William “The Fridge” made it to the NFL. William played ahead of you at Clemson. Were you being compared to him?

Perry: It did bother me at first when I got to Clemson. My brother was a great player there. But it kinda died down when I started playing well. I had to find my own opportunity. I couldn’t eat one large mass of food at one time like he could, but I got my share. Some called me Little Fridge when he became famous with the Bears. I wasn’t there to break his records, but I did learn from him. I was just playing and doing what I did best. I have great memories in Clemson.

DBN: Eventually Cleveland’s salary cap situation became bad and you signed with Denver. What was this new team like?

Perry: Bill (Belichick) was now the head coach and it did not look like they could keep me. My time in Cleveland looked like it was up. (Mike) Shanahan was with the Broncos and they were going in a different direction and was a good fit for me.

DBN: After you hung up your cleats, several NFL clubs such as the New York Football Giants wanted to sign you for their defenses. Why did you feel that your time had come to an end?

Perry: I began to ask myself would I rather have wealth or health? Just playing where I did will make a body eventually break down. I didn’t want to be a cripple eventually. I just wanted to preserve as much of my body as I possibly could. Did I retire too early? Maybe. I could have played for a few more years. I didn’t want to put my body through a traumatic experience, so that’s what I elected to do.

DBN: What is your fondest moment of being a Cleveland Brown?

Perry: Cleveland was a great place to play. The fans were tremendous and very loyal to their team. I played there in a time before free agency so the fans would see you every season. So, we had some core guys that you could depend on each season and had a nice relationship with them. That was a great time in my life.