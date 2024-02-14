Daily Dawg Chow 2/14: Cleveland Browns will look to add to their talent stack as Free Agency approaches

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- PFF Mock Draft adds offensive weapon to the Browns (Thomas Moore) Cleveland selects Michigan WR Roman Wilson in latest mock
- Report/Rumor on Browns interviewing former Buckeyes star LB & current OSU coach (Jared Mueller) James Laurinaitis could be one of many trying to leave the college coaching world
- Browns cap space: Any contracts worth cutting to save significant space? (Jared Mueller) The Steelers just got rid of players to save cap space but does Cleveland have that option?
- 2025 Super Bowl Odds: The disrespect for the Cleveland Browns is real (Chris Pokorny) Would you place a wager on the Browns?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- JIMMY’S TAKE: A new stadium for Cleveland Browns would be ‘thrilling’ (WKYC) “Jim Donovan, the ‘voice of the Browns,’ has thoughts on the team potentially moving into a new stadium outside of downtown Cleveland.”
- Browns Linked To Multiple Free Agent Offensive Lineman By National Outlet (Sports Illustrated) “Right from the season’s outset Cleveland watched right tackle Jack Conklin go down with a knee injury in Week 1. Later in the season starting left tackle Jedrick Wills followed suit, suffering a season-ending knee injury of his own.”
- Impending Cleveland Browns Free Agents (Last Word On Sports) “One of the most overlooked facets of free agency in the NFL is the mid-level players who sign one or two-year deals near the minimum. But it’s often these players that can make a difference between a team playing in late January and sitting on the beach.”
- Browns should bring back one of their better free agent signings from last cycle for another season - (A to Z Sports) “The last deal for Harris in Cleveland was for a year and it was worth $3.5 million. He ended up being worth it for the Browns and brought just what they needed. As you can see, the cost isn’t going to be an issue here. If the Browns don’t bring him back, it won’t be because of cost.”
- How the Browns will actually free up some cap space (Youtube) Quincy Carrier breaks down how and why Cleveland does its offseason business
