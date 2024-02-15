Daily Dawg Chow 2/15: Cleveland Browns offseason preview and also: should the Steelers trade T.J. Watt?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- 2024 NFL Calendar: Important offseason dates for the Browns (Thomas Moore) Former Browns DT Michael Dean Perry inducted into Hall of Very Good: His first interview
- Steelers columnist suggests trading TJ Watt could be best for team (Jared Mueller) Pittsburgh desperate need for a QB led to the suggestion
- PFF Mock Draft adds offensive weapon to the Browns (Thomas Moore) Cleveland selects Michigan WR Roman Wilson in latest mock
- Browns cap space: Any contracts worth cutting to save significant space? (Jared Mueller) The Steelers just got rid of players to save cap space but does Cleveland have that option?
More Cleveland Browns news:
- How can the Cleveland Browns reach the Chiefs level (CBS 8) “The Kansas City Chiefs are now the standard of the NFL after winning their second straight Super Bowl, and the Cleveland Browns are not that far off from the Chiefs.”
- Take a look at the Browns 2024 Free Agency Preview (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns have 25 players who are set to become free agents on March 13 when the new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET. Of those 25 players, 24 of them will become unrestricted free agents and one would become exclusive rights free agents.”
- On the Browns’ future in Cleveland, the feasibility of a dome and the way to pay for it (The Athletic) “The Browns and the city of Cleveland continue to show polite manners in how they treat one another publicly, but let’s be clear: I believe the Browns want a new domed stadium, whether in Cleveland or one of the surrounding suburbs.”
- 2024 Cleveland Browns In-Depth Mock Draft - Week One (24/7 Sports) “Every week from now until the draft, the OBR will publish a weekly In-Depth Mock Draft which will feature video highlights of the draft prospects selected as well as an analysis of how that player fits with the Browns.”
- Rare honest evaluation of DeShaun Watson on the internet (Youtube) Quincy Carrier gives his assessment of the Browns’ QB situation
