Browns Offseason: 3 bold predictions for the team

The Cleveland Browns are primed for a big offseason in terms of offensive development, player acquisition, and overall game planning for their next playoff run.

Everybody knows that the Browns are now a legitimate contender in the AFC, and this offseason is going to be huge for them in terms of being able to shore up and add the finishing touches to this already above-average roster.

Here are a few bold offseason moves that Cleveland might end up acting on within the next few months.

The Browns trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft

Cleveland has more than enough expendable assets to make a small move up in this year’s draft if they need to. For example, if a player they love falls between picks no. 43-50 and they can make a move to get him for a decent price, they most likely will.

Guys like Alabama DE Chris Braswell, Texas WR Xavier Worthy, or OT Kingsley Suamataia are prime targets in this range that the Browns could jump on if the opportunity to move up arises during the draft in April.

Cleveland trades Jedrick Wills

The Browns can save between $12M-$14.5M in cap space this offseason by trading Wills, depending on the time in which they move him. That amount of cap savings is a pretty big deal and the team can most likely find a suitor who’d be willing to give up something like a 6th-round pick for him. (Editor’s Note: The team values him much higher than this but Matt did say BOLD predictions.)

Yes, a 6th-round pick in return for a former 1st-round selection isn't ideal but it might be worth it to the future of the organization if they can free up that much money. They could even look into moving him during the draft in one of their trade packages to move up.

The Browns add a “big name” wide receiver

Whether that’s via free agency or trade, Cleveland knows that they need to add another weapon to this receiving core soon. Some of the more well-known free agents that the team will most likely be interested in are Jacksonville’s Calvin Ridley, Arizona’s Marquise Brown, and Buffalo’s Gabriel Davis. Washington’s Curtis Samuel could also be another player to watch here.

If they dip into the trade market, they’ll most likely look for another Amari Cooper-type opportunity. A player who’s truly more valuable than what their “price tag” could suggest. Someone like Deandre Hopkins or Courtland Sutton, who are in the last 1-2 years of their current deals might be realistic targets for Andrew Berry and Co.

What are some of your bold offseason predictions for the team? Join fellow Browns fans in the comment section below.