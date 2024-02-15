Browns ‘make the most sense’ for international game in 2024

There is a long time between the end of the season and the start of a new one in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns finished up their 2023 NFL season with a disheartening loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs on January 13th, 2024.

Cleveland’s next regular season game won’t be until about eight months after their playoff game. The Browns schedule won’t be released for a while but we know who they will play next season:

Cleveland will play host to the following teams:

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Miami Dolphins

The Browns will go on the road to visit the following teams:

Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

As we covered when the news came out, the Eagles will play the season opener in Brazil which could mean Cleveland’s road game with them isn’t in Philadelphia but in South America.

Just after the Super Bowl, legendary writer Peter King shares his thoughts that the Browns vs Eagles “makes the most sense” to him:

Cleveland. Won 11 games with five different quarterbacks. Have a scarred but likely good quarterback back healthy, and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. I’m sure the NFL hasn’t made the call, but the Browns make the most sense to me.

King eliminated a few teams from Philadelphia’s schedule for a variety of reasons including wanting to keep Green Bay’s game at home and Atlanta’s turnover and struggles over the last few seasons.

Perhaps it is punishment for being good, the Browns might be forced to open the season a long way from home. Thankfully for Cleveland fans won’t lose a home game due to an international game this season.

How would you feel about the Browns traveling to Brazil to open the NFL season in 2024?