This Wyatt Teller block highlighted as ‘favorite play’ of 2024

The Cleveland Browns season was a magical mixture of success in spite of injuries. While many had middling to bad expectations for the team in 2023, that was before the Browns lost OL Jack Conklin, RB Nick Chubb, QB Deshaun Watson, OL Jedrick Wills, safety Rodney McLeod and a number of other starters or important backups for the season.

The run game suffered greatly from the injuries. It makes sense with Chubb being the most explosive back in the last few years. The injuries at offensive tackle were also a huge blow to the run game.

Even OL Joel Bitonio missed two games this season.

The only offensive lineman not to miss a game this year was Wyatt Teller. He was able to play in 96% of Cleveland’s snaps this season on offense and started the year with this highlight block:

"I picked four of my favorite plays from the season..



KEEP ON RUNNING" ~ @aqshipley #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KbX6FvLmV3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 14, 2024

(Not sure about the trade conversation at the end as Teller was acquired from Buffalo for a 5th and 6th round pick in 2019 while Jordan Poyer signed with the Bills in free agency back in 2017.)

The block shown above took place back in Week 1 when the Browns were fully healthy. Chubb ended the day with 106 yards on the ground as Cleveland dismantled the Cincinnati Bengals 24-3. The 17-yard gain in the highlight took place in the first quarter on 3rd and 4 with no score on the board.

Do you have a favorite memory from this season? Share that highlight video in the comment section below!