Full Tour of Las Vegas Strip from Super Bowl Weekend

This past weekend, I was in Las Vegas to absorb the atmosphere for the Super Bowl. On Sunday, I posted an article with pictures from the Strip, including all of the NFL-related decorations that were on display.

I also film video content for my hobby travel channel on YouTube, Poko Traveler. I shot a lot of footage on Saturday to give a tour of a lot of the Strip, while also highlighting all of the NFL action. The video was four hours long and in 4k quality, so it took YouTube awhile to process it. However, it is available for your viewing pleasure now. I don’t expect people to watch the entire four hours, but there are chapter links within the videos. For your information, the NFL-related stuff begins mostly at the Mirage Paramount Mountain part.

Later this week, I’ll also have a video posted with how fans reacted in the MGM Grand as the tense moments of the Super Bowl were unfolding. From my experience over the weekend, there were a lot more 49ers fans in the area, followed by Chiefs fans, and then (obviously) Raiders fans. I passed by two other fans with Browns jerseys during the weekend, but also saw plenty of other jerseys being represented like the Steelers, Vikings, Lions, Bears, etc.