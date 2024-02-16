Daily Dawg Chow 2/16: Cleveland Browns officially add Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan to coaching staff

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- Update on rumor of the Browns interviewing former Buckeyes star LB & current OSU coach (Jared Mueller) James Laurinaitis could be one of many trying to leave the college coaching world
- Full Tour of Las Vegas Strip from Super Bowl Weekend (Chris Pokorny) “This past weekend, I was in Las Vegas to absorb the atmosphere for the Super Bowl. On Sunday, I posted an article with pictures from the Strip, including all of the NFL-related decorations”
- This Wyatt Teller block highlighted as ‘favorite play’ of 2024 (Jared Mueller) Browns offensive line had some trouble this year but this Week 1 block by Teller was great
- Browns add two to coaching staff (clevelandbrowns.com) “Andy Dickerson and Roy Istvan join Cleveland’s coaching staff.”
- Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio: ‘We appreciate everything coach Callahan did for us’ (WOIO) “Callahan, 64, left to join the Tennessee Titans and will work under his son Brian, who was recently named Titans head coach.”
- Evaluating The Cleveland Browns Offensive Line - Last Word on Pro Football (Last Word on Sports) “Browns Offensive Line: Once a strength of the team, the Browns offensive line needs to reload entering 2024.”
- Browns go a different direction for their wide receiver room with first pick in 2025 NFL mock draft - (A to Z Sports) “The Cleveland Browns are currently focused on free agency and the NFL Draft to follow.”
- Ranking the Browns entire roster (Youtube) Quincy Carrier examines every position group
