Browns Offseason: Roster breakdown by position and contract status

The Cleveland Browns have quite a few personnel decisions to make within the next month or so as free agency begins at 4 pm on March 13th. They currently have 26 players that are set to hit free agency when the new league year begins.

Cleveland has done a great job over the past 3-4 seasons with positional development and player acquisition, which has helped mold the current roster into what it is today. Now they can put the finishing touches on it and prepare for another playoff run in the 2024 season.

To better understand where some of the current current roster “holes” might be, let’s take a look at the present roster makeup.

Quarterback

Free Agents: Joe Flacco, Jeff Driskel, P.J. Walker

Roster: Deshaun Watson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Running Back

Free Agents: Kareem Hunt

Roster: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong, John Kelly Jr.

Wide Receiver

Free Agents: Jakeem Grant, Marquise Goodwin, James Proche II

Roster: Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Jaelon Darden, Michael Woods II

Tight End

Free Agents: Harrison Bryant

Roster: David Njoku, Jordan Akins, Zaire Mitchell-Paden

Offensive Line

Free Agents: Ty Nsekhe, Nick Harris, Michael Dunn, Geron Christian

Roster: Jedrick Wills, Joel Bitonio, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Dawand Jones, James Hudson, Luke Wypler, Justin Murray, Drew Forbes, Leroy Watson, Dawson Deaton

Defensive Line

Free Agents: Za’Darius Smith, Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, Jordan Elliott, Sam Kamara

Roster: Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, Alex Wright, Siaki Ika, Lonnie Phelps, Isaiah Thomas, Jayden Peevy, Chris Williams

Linebackers

Free Agents: Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki, Matthew Adams, Jordan Kunaszyk

Roster: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Tony Fields II, Mohamoud Diabate, Caleb Johnson, Charlie Thomas III

Defensive Backs

Free Agents: Duron Harmon, Rodney McLeod, Mike Ford

Roster: Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Jr., Cameron Mitchell, Kahlef Hailassie, Vincent Gray, Grant Delpit, Juan Thornhill, Ronnie Hickman, D’Anthony Bell

Special Teams

Free Agents: Corey Bojorquez

Roster: Dustin Hopkins, Riley Patterson, Lucas Havrisik, Charley Hughlett

