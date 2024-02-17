 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/17/24)

More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Saturday Dawg Chow.

By Thomas Moore
/ new
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Dawgs By Nature:

Cleveland Browns:

NFL:

  • Raiders quarterback suspended 2 games by NFL, affecting contract (Las Vegas Review-Journal) - The NFL is suspending Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for two games for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances policy, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
  • 2023 NFL rookie grades: Ranking the classes, 1 to 32 (NFL.com) - In a matter of months, the 2024 NFL Draft will usher a new wave of talent into the league. Before we get there, though, Eric Edholm and Chad Reuter are taking a team-by-team look back at the rookie class of 2023. Upon the completion of this series, Edholm and Reuter collaborated to officially rank every group, from 1 to 32. Here’s the pecking order.
  • The five biggest questions of the NFL offseason (The Ringer) - Will the quarterback market get reset—and how many times? Who are the most interesting players of free agency? And what will the Bears do with the no. 1 pick? Answering those questions and more ahead of the 2024 offseason.
  • Ravens optimistic about Zach Orr’s bump to DC (ESPN) - The last time Zach Orr sat on the stage of the Baltimore Ravens auditorium for a news conference was January 2017, when the game was suddenly ripped away from him. Orr was forced to announce his retirement at the age of 24 because of a congenital spine and neck condition that was discovered during an end-of-season physical. Seven years later, Orr found himself back on that same stage, fulfilling a passion that began as soon as his All-Pro playing career had ended. Last week, he was introduced as the ninth defensive coordinator in Ravens history, getting promoted one day after Mike Macdonald left to become the Seattle Seahawks’ head coach.

More From Dawgs By Nature

Loading comments...