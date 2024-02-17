AFC North: Steelers “internal division” could lead to QB surprise in 2024

While the Cleveland Browns have struggled to win games, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t had a losing record since 2003 when Tommy Maddox was quarterback. That season led to the drafting of QB Ben Roethlisberger and an unprecedented run of success in a rugged AFC North.

While all of that is true, the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016 and have struggled to replace Roethlisberger’s production at the most important position in the game.

Quarterback is such a big deal that one columnist suggested trading edge TJ Watt in order to get a quarterback in this year’s NFL draft. There have been rumors of trading for Justin Fields or signing a veteran like Russell Wilson or Ryan Tannehill already this offseason.

Pittsburgh opened up some cap space and a spot on the depth chart already by releasing Mitchell Trubisky along with two other starters.

With the expectations high that the Steelers will find a new answer at quarterback, this weekend’s report that Pittsburgh might be having discussions about sticking with Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph is almost shocking:

Yes, they will go into the 2024 season with the idea Kenny Pickett, who has compiled a 14-10 record as a starter, will be the No. 1 quarterback. But they will not go in with the same hope they had this time last season when they were encouraged by the way their rookie quarterback finished the 2022 season. In fact, there appears to be some internal division that maybe Mason Rudolph should be the starter after the way he finished the 2023 season, winning the final three regular season games to gain entry to the playoffs.

A stronger statement is made later in the piece:

In any event, the Steelers are not interested in bringing in a quarterback who wants to be a starter. That would include Justin Fields and Kirk Cousins, and probably even Russell Wilson, who has a connection with the Steelers. They are committed to giving Pickett a third season to see if he is the guy to do more than just win a playoff game — something they haven’t done in a franchise-record seven years.

For the AFC North, Pittsburgh continuing down the path of quarterback purgatory would be welcomed. Shocking but welcomed.