Free agency vs NFL Draft: 1 vet vs 1 late-round pick option for Browns backup QB spot

There are a lot of very important decisions for the Cleveland Browns to make over the next few months. The NFL combine will provide a lot of details for the team both in terms of NFL draft prospects as well as what agents are looking to have happen in NFL free agency. With eight draft picks, a bunch of free agents and a flexible salary cap situation, expect the Browns to be busy.

Lower on the list of importance is the final spot in Cleveland’s quarterback room. Deshaun Watson is the Browns starter while Dorian Thompson-Robinson is slated to be the team’s backup. Cleveland likes what they saw from DTR and have high hopes for his upside as a backup and potential starter as he gets experience under his belt.

Last year, the Browns started five different quarterbacks with PJ Walker, Joe Flacco and Jeff Driskel joining Watson and Thompson-Robinson. All three of those quarterbacks are likely to look for other teams next year with Flacco hoping for a chance to start or at least compete to start again while Walker and Driskel will be just looking for a chance to catch on.

Cleveland will have a myriad of day three picks to use on a QB as they did with DTR last year and have cap space to spend if they decide to. Today, we bring you a simple choice between two quarterback options. We will likely throw these out throughout the offseason about different positions.

First a few assumptions:

Watson is the starter, DTR is the backup

Flacco will find someplace to sign that gives him a chance to start

Given those assumptions, we bring you an option in free agency and one in the draft.

Browns Sign Jacoby Brissett in NFL free agency

An oldie but goodie. Brissett played his best football for Cleveland in 2022 and GM Andrew Berry at least inquired about trading for him in 2023. While Brissett signed for $8 million last year, his cost probably comes down a bit this year. PFF has an estimate of $6.5 million for the backup.

Pros: Brissett knows much of the roster, is a great leader, played well under HC Kevin Stefanski

Cons: Will take up a chunk of cap space despite likely being the 3rd QB, doesn’t have a lot of upside

Browns Draft Jordan Travis in the 5th Round of the NFL draft

Travis was the key to Florida State’s undefeated regular season. Once he went out, FSU’s offense fell apart. He is currently projected as a day three selection in this year’s draft due to his late-season injury and that he will be 24 as a rookie.

Pros: Cheap contract, Browns have extra day three picks, very mobile QB, similar profile to DTR last year, considered a strong leader, accurate, upside

Cons: Injury and age as noted, not the strongest arm, leaves Cleveland without a stable vet backup

Join our comment section below and let us know which you would choose for the Browns: The more expensive vet without a lot of upside or the cheaper rookie with some upside?