Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (2/18/24)

Dawgs By Nature:
- Free agency vs NFL Draft: 1 vet vs 1 late-round pick option for Browns backup QB spot (Jared Mueller) - The Cleveland Browns will have a myriad of day three picks to use on a quarterback as they did with Dorian Thompson-Robinson last year and have cap space to spend if they decide to. Today, we bring you a simple choice between two quarterback options.
- Takis snacks and Browns LB Sione Takitaki: A match made in naming heaven (Barry Shuck) - The chip-related category of the snack business is a $10.8 billion industry. And now Cleveland has a slice of that pie. Or should we say, corn masa flour processed with lime with iodized salt, citric acid, soy protein, sugar, onion powder, hot chili pepper, sodium bicarbonate, yeast, and silicon dioxide with natural and artificial flavors.
- AFC North: Steelers “internal division” could lead to QB surprise in 2024 (Jared Mueller) - With the expectations high that the Pittsburgh Steelers will find a new answer at quarterback, this weekend’s report that Pittsburgh might be having discussions about sticking with Kenny Pickett or Mason Rudolph is almost shocking.
- ESPN’s Deshaun Watson trade suggestion lacks logic despite coming from former GM (Jared Mueller) - For the Cleveland Browns in 2024, it is clear the team will go as far as QB Deshaun Watson takes them. There are not even Watson trade rumors for a variety of reasons yet ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum suggested an absurd one this week.
Cleveland Browns:
- 3 things the Browns can learn from the Chiefs and 49ers in Super Bowl 58 (cleveland.com) - In the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, there are lessons the Browns can learn from both teams. If Deshaun Watson stays healthy in 2024, there’s no reason the Browns can’t be right in the mix for another Super Bowl run, and as Myles Garrett stated numerous times on NFL awards night, that’s certainly the goal.
- Browns continuing support of Black-owned businesses, local community with Cleveland Huddle initiative (News 5 Cleveland) - In 2021, the Cleveland Browns launched the Cleveland Huddle initiative—where the organization celebrates Black History Month by purchasing meals from local Black-owned businesses and delivering them to local shelters and programs to feed those in need. That program is back for its fourth year, and the impact is being felt by both those receiving the meals and the restaurants cooking them up.
- Catch up with Browns Fan of the Year Kathy Laurich-Hryb’s experience at Super Bowl LVIII (clevelandbrowns.com) - In early November, the Browns officially named Kathy Laurich-Hryb as the Cleveland Browns Fan of the Year, making her the Browns nominee for the NFL’s 2023 Fan of the Year. As part of the nomination for Fan of the Year, Laurich-Hyrb was invited out to participate in a number of events leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, as well as attend the game in Las Vegas. She attended with her son, Shawn Hryb, and her daughter Kolleen DeGrazia joined for a portion of their trip. So, we caught up with them to discuss their time at the Super Bowl and her experience as the Browns Fan of the Year.
NFL:
- Titans new coordinators bringing energy, fight to franchise (ESPN) - One thing became clear as new Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson began speaking during his introductory press conference: Wilson is a man on a mission. Wilson quickly revealed how much he wants to attack and get after opposing offenses. His crafty reference of a decorated war general’s quote drove the point home.
- Former Bears star Steve McMichael diagnosed with MRSA, family asks for prayers (Chicago Sun-Times) - Steve McMichael was diagnosed with MRSA, a staph infection that can be resistant to certain antibiotics, while in a New Lenox hospital, his longtime publicist Betsy Shepherd said in a statement Saturday. His family was asking for prayers for the 66-year-old former Chicago Bears defensive lineman, who underwent a blood transfusion Saturday.
- NFL free agency 2024: Ranking top 25 defensive players, including Chiefs’ Chris Jones, other star D-linemen (CBS Sports) - Nothing sells tickets in the NFL quite like an elite quarterback and explosive offense. But Super Bowl LVIII is recent evidence that defense still matters greatly in the hunt for a Lombardi Trophy. With that in mind, all 32 teams figure to explore this year’s veteran market for defensive upgrades. And 2024 free agency actually has quite a few starting-caliber pieces to offer.
- Worst To First: Ranking the eight last-place NFL teams by their chances to win their division in 2024 (PFF) - With Super Bowl 58 in the books, the 2024 NFL offseason is officially in full swing. However, for eight of these NFL franchises that finished last in their division, the offseason has effectively been going on for weeks. Despite a bad 2023, there’s reason for optimism amongst several of the last-place finishers. Here, we’ll be taking a look at which last-place teams have the best chances of reversing their fortunes and winning their divisions in 2024.
