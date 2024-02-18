After the 2022 season for the Cleveland Browns, it was apparent that one of its problem areas was the safety group.

Grant Delpit was an emerging star, but the remainder of the room needed some attention. Ronnie Harrison was a hard hitter but disappeared in lots of games. John Johnson was let go after underproducing. D’Anthony Bell showed lots of promise despite being an undrafted rookie while Bubba Bolden languished on the practice squad.

For 2023, GM Andrew Berry, a former defensive back himself, set out to improve this group.

The Browns signed Juan Thornhill away from the Kansas City Chiefs early in free agency. Less than a month later, Berry inked Rodney McLeod of the Indianapolis Colts. Undrafted rookies Tanner McCalister and Ronnie Hickman were signed right after the draft while Bolden had been retained on a reserve/future contract. Later, Nate Meadors would be training camp fodder.

Going into Week 1 against division foe Cincinnati Bengals, McLeod, Delpit and Thornhill would be the core of this group. New DC Jim Schwartz utilizes a lot of safeties with this defensive scheme, including some 4-2-5 sets that require three safeties on the field at the same time.

Right off, the Browns’ safety room was full of young men. McLeod, known as “a coach on the field”, brought into the fold a seasoned veteran who donned a Super Bowl ring, was in a set of safeties in Philadelphia that has been referred to as one of the best tandems in NFL history, already had 11-years under his belt, offering versatility, was super-competitive, and ever since his college days needed very little coaching.

In the world of professional football, Rodney McLeod is a name synonymous with excellence, power, and game-changing plays. McLeod instantly became one of the most experienced players on Cleveland’s roster. And his best season? Why, it was the year before.

As a football and track star where he ran the 100 and 200 meters, he was recruited coming out of high school by Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Syracuse, Virginia, Connecticut, and Virginia Tech. After his official visit to the University of Virginia, he was hooked and committed.

McLeod wasn’t very big but was very agile and had great speed with quick feet. His precise route-runner skills transitioned him nicely to the defensive backfield. Part of McLeod’s legacy in high school was his ability to work hard and take notes as he carried a notebook with him at all times. Film study habits began at this level and then transitioned into college.

His football knowledge was as high as anyone and was known as a tough player.

With hard work and dedication, he finished his college career with 190 tackles, six interceptions, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, 17 pass deflections, as well as three forced fumbles.

McLeod’s career to this point had never been easy. Despite a very good senior year, McLeod went undrafted in the 2012 NFL draft.

Shortly after the draft, McLeod fielded a lot of calls from NFL teams wanting to sign him to an undrafted free agent offer. He decided upon the St. Louis Rams who inked him to a three-year $1.44 million contract.

McLeod became an unrestricted free agent after the 2015 season and became one of the top safety prospects on the free-agent market. He received interest from multiple teams, including the New York Giants and Ravens. McLeod received contract offers from the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles signed McLeod to a five-year, $35 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed and a signing bonus of $8 million. He became the fourth-highest-paid safety and with his pairing with Malcolm Jenkins, the duo was known as the best in the league.

The Eagles’ defense was run by newly-hired DC Jim Schwartz who had been very successful while with the Tennessee Titans. Now, he was running the show in Philly. After going 7-9-0 their first season, the Eagles pounded out a 13-3-0 record the following year culminating in a Super Bowl win.

Their defense was stacked especially the front four and the ball-hawking defensive backfield where McLeod went to work every day. This group conceded an amazing 68.1 rushing yards per game while the defense as a whole maintained a physical edge.

In 2018, McLeod suffered a torn MCL in Week 3 and was placed on IR after undergoing surgery. He came back the following year and started all 16 games with 74 total tackles. The following season he inked a two-year deal. Towards the end of the season, he again tore his ACL. He started 13 games in 2021. The following season he suited up for the Indianapolis Colts and had his best statistical year with 96 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, eight pass defenses, and one hurry.

Everywhere McLeod has called home, he has been busy with his charitable efforts. His foundation is called “Change Our Future” which focuses on youth. In 2020 he represented the Eagles as their Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. He later won the Alan Page Community Award in 2022 given by the NFLPA which annually recognizes one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his team city.

It is interesting to find out why is it important for McLeod to make an impact off the field like he does on the field.

His signing with Cleveland was one of those “next man up” type of transactions. Thornhill had plenty of ailments and the Browns defense was able to not miss a beat with the experience of McLeod each Sunday. Along the way, the 2023 Browns beat the #1 seed in the AFC and #1 seed in the NFC during the regular season.

For his career, McLeod has 18 career interceptions, 61 pass breakups, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, 25 tackles for loss, one QB hit, three touchdowns, eight hurries, 143 starts, and 718 tackles.

LINK: BACK OF HOUSE STREETWEAR BRAND

Even as far back as a student-athlete at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland where he participated in football, basketball, track and chorus, McLeod had a passion for fashion. Eventually, this led him to launch his own fashion design platform called “Back of House”.

This brand reflects McLeod’s unique style and serves as a daily reminder to never forget the importance of the process. With an emphasis on quality and versatility, his brand has quickly gained a following among fashion-forward individuals looking for trendy yet comfortable apparel.

His Instagram is @rodmcleod4. He and his wife Erika have a home in Philadelphia, but lived in The Flats in Cleveland last season. Both are Christians.

Dawgs By Nature caught up with McLeod to discuss if his new boss Jim Schwartz has mellowed any since he was his old boss, thoughts about his clothing line, and why Cleveland pushes their safeties up in the box.

DBN: You coming to the Browns last year was considered one of the three-best signings of their new player’s class. What was the reason you chose Cleveland?

McLeod: That had a lot to do with the roster that already existed. I felt it was a roster constructed to win now. And when you are a seasoned vet like myself, you look for contenders. I felt the Browns could serve me the best opportunity to hold the Lombardi again. I knew there were things that were missing. I spent some time with Andrew Berry in Philadelphia and understood his background and what he was forming there with the leadership of Kevin Stefanski and the addition of Jim Schwartz, it didn’t take much convincing to me that it was the right fit. As things unfolded, I can sit here and say I made the right decision. Cleveland was a place that I needed to be this year and God positioned me to be there for a reason.

DBN: Take us through the entire free agency process of how you came from the Indianapolis Colts to the Browns.

McLeod: During the free agency process there were a few interested teams. I was very thankful for my time in Indianapolis but they wanted to move in a different direction. They had added a lot of veterans to win now. Then with a new coaching staff, they opted to go younger. I respect that. That’s when Cleveland came into the picture. I signed in May shortly after the draft and I had a good idea of where their defense was headed so I chose Cleveland as the next stop for me.

DBN: Really? You had 96 tackles with the Colts. They were expecting a younger guy to come in and do better?

McLeod: I had my best statistical year. That had a lot to do with my role. I played a lot closer to the line of scrimmage which I felt I always had the ability to do, but it had always worked for me to play in the back end where I had made my mark. But that season became complimentary to all the teams' defenses I have been on. There is a lot of dirty work done on the back end. Playing so close to the line was a great challenge for me but I accepted it and loved it.

DBN: Instantly with you the Browns got leadership, but also your versatility and competitiveness. The Browns already had Grant Delpit then signed Juan Thornhill. Initially, what did you see as your role?

McLeod: What was explained to me from Jim and Andrew Berry was that they were open to me coming in on third downs, in the dime, and I was accepting of that. They had two young talented players that they hoped would become this great duo like when I played for the Eagles with myself and Malcolm Jenkins. My time could increase. But I was here for leadership and an extra set of eyes, a voice in the locker room, and that experienced piece for the locker room. I stepped into the role as a contributor.

DBN: The Browns have young safeties D’Anthony Bell and Ronnie Hickman on the roster. Both were undrafted rookies like yourself. You have been called “a coach on the field.” Did you feel it was your task to tutor both of these guys who came from a similar place as yourself?

McLeod: I did take it upon myself to try to share as much information as I could. That is what was given to me when I came into the league from the older guys in the room. None of those guys were shy to share information and give me knowledge to help my need to have a prosperous career. I have always taken that same approach. I am going to hold guys to a standard but is also going to be that piece of love and passion. I want them to maximize the time they have and give an illustration of what it takes for an undrafted player to play 12 years. That is where my role came in with D-Bell and Rocket. They played phenomenally this year with the time and opportunity they were given.

DBN: You have been in Schwartz’s defense before with the Eagles. What changed from his philosophy in Philadelphia to Cleveland?

McLeod: Not much changed. People thought he might be a different coach than when he was with Philly, but he is exactly the same. Of course, he has done some self-scouting on himself and has added a few more wrinkles. But primarily identity was very similar. What he found on this Browns team was the ability to play a lot more man. In Philly, we played some man, but also played a lot of zone. He found he could lean on the cornerback room heavily here and besides that, how he relied on the defensive line. This is one of the best cornerback rooms I have been a part of. That solely became who we were as the season rolled along.

DBN: Has Schwartz gotten any more mellow with age?

McLeod: No, no, no, no. He’s still fiery. He’s not going to hold back and will say what he wants when he feels the need to. That is what you love about him and what people respect. It’s the realness that lives within Jim Schwartz. He still has a soft spot for players, though. Even though you get the high-energy Jim Schwartz you are also going get the father-side of it all.

DBN: What was your reaction when he received the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year Award?

McLeod: Well-deserved. And he earned all of it because of what he was able to do in his first year with the Browns. It is not easy to do to come in and gain the trust of so many men. And not just to gain their trust, but to put together a historic year defensively. You have to reward that. Our league, peers, and coaches saw and acknowledged that.

DBN: Schwartz prefers to utilize a lot of cover-1 and cover-3 structures, which use a single high, ball-hawking safety whose sole responsibility is to close off the middle of the field. Does this theoretically make it easier to negate any type of vertical or deep passing play between the hash marks?

McLeod: When it comes to that, football is a team sport. So, the key is for everyone to understand their role within that scheme. That does make it a little easier. What makes it difficult is when not everyone is doing their job effectively. That’s when the holes in any defense become exploited. What we have always prided ourselves on working in Jim’s defense, is that we know our defense better than you know it. We are going to play faster and tougher. We are going to come with more energy, passion, and physicality. It’s not always about this game, but the players who bring everything to life in Jim’s scheme. He is a helluva coach and during the game, he is calling it, but at the end of the day, he will tell you it is player-led. That is what makes his defense the way it is.

DBN: Schwartz also typically likes to push his strong safeties up closer to the box. What is he trying to accomplish?

McLeod: Really it’s just forcing to throw the ball outside. We are always talking about stopping the run and making a team one-dimensional. That’s where that strong safety position comes into play. You have to be fearless number one, and you have to take on that responsibility to cover tight ends, receivers, and on top of that be very active in the run game. Getting linebackers and safeties downhill is a focal point for us. You have guys in the gaps taking away or holding positions up front, and that’s how you get the best-rated defense in the league. Safeties hold a lot of weight with communication, getting guys aligned, and the role that we play. We don’t like to show our hand.

DBN: All teams have a defensive backs coach, but the Browns added Coach Ephraim Banda to coach just the safety group. What advantages did Coach Banda bring?

McLeod: First and foremost is energy. He is a little guy but you are going to see him and hear him. He is never shy to stand up for his players. I respect that. The care and love that he has for his guys you feel that every single day you step into the building. That is why the room had success despite the injury factor we experienced. His level of preparation knowing what to do to fix the problem is what gives you confidence as a player. He is a great motivator, too. One thing we relied upon was him being the answer.

DBN: How did you see the culture change in the Browns as the season rolled along?

McLeod: Culture is player-driven. We started seeing that in training camp especially when we went to Greenbriar and isolated ourselves in the woods of West Virginia. We were removed from the world. All we had was time to connect and bond with one another. Then as the season rolled along you saw that translate to the field with the celebrations and the conversations we would have in the locker room. It was fun, and felt good coming to work. We didn’t finish with a 13-4 season, but we battled because of the culture that was established. The brotherhood and the comradery were so unified that the toughest moments we experienced were unbreakable. We saw leadership, we saw rallies, with the next man up mentality. Everything you wanted to see from a winning team, you saw this season.

DBN: You were having a very good season with Cleveland before the Week 11 injury to your biceps early in the fourth quarter at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. What happened on that play?

McLeod: It was a wild play. It was a tight game that we needed to win. I remember running the alley to tackle the running back (Jaylen) Warren, and then a stiff arm caught me by surprise. I got up right after it happened and was able to get in on the tackle. As I was taking him to the ground, he landed on me as well as a teammate. That amount of force caused the injury. As I was getting up off the ground, I tried to pull up my sleeve on my left bicep and I saw that it was disformed. The bicep was pushed up a lot further and it was pulsating. At that point, I had to check myself out of the game. That was the last of me that year.

DBN: How is the rehab process going?

McLeod: It is going extremely well. I have been building my strength and in that phase right now. It’s week-to-week to see how much I load up that arm. Doing body-shoulder stability work. You name it I am doing it, but things are processing extremely well.

DBN: Is there a timeline of when you will be able to hit the field again?

McLeod: When I started they said it would take four months to recover. I am around the three-month mark. At this point, you wouldn’t even know I had been injured. God is good. I will be ready way before training camp.

Safety Rodney McLeod said on @gmfb today that he still has the itch to play and hopes he can return to the #Browns in 2024 pic.twitter.com/hM41NMzmwe — (@Spencito_) February 5, 2024

DBN: You recently went on “Good Morning Football” and was asked if you wanted to return to the game in 2024, and you said “yes.” Does that mean yes to football, or yes to Cleveland?

McLeod: That means to both. I would love to first and foremost play football again. I feel things ended abruptly for me and still have unfinished business. I didn’t leave the mark last year I was hoping for. I owe that to myself and my family. So, God willing, I would love to give it another run. And particularly, yes, with Cleveland ideally. Of course, I am a free agent so you never know what is going to transpire. But if Cleveland was willing to bring me back, I would love to return to that locker room, that stadium, and those fans. I have a lot of respect and feel for that organization, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

DBN: You have a clothing brand called “Back of House.” How did you get started in this?

McLeod: Fashion has always been a part of me. Growing up near DC, there was this distinctive style. I have always been a fan of different local brands in the DC/Maryland area. As a kid, in high school and through college I was always fashionable. When I had the opportunity to build my own brand I took advantage of it. We started as a storefront but now is all online which gains our own identity. We have produced two collections to date and I have designed several pieces myself. There have been various celebrities who have worn my clothing. It’s been fun. But it is good to have that life, and is a homage to my culture.

DBN: Where do you see the brand in 10 years?

McLeod: Still alive and still having a name. Hopefully, it will have a few more collaborations and partners attached to it. I hope it builds a fashion community of successful individuals and underdogs.

DBN: You and your wife Erika have a foundation geared to help others. Why did y’all decide to focus on children with your charitable work?

LINK: CHANGE OUR FUTURE FOUNDATION

McLeod: For my wife and I we really have a passion for children. She gravitates towards kids whether it is family, friends, or strangers. We feel it is our responsibility as adults to pour into our next generation of leaders, innovators, designers, and creators. Unfortunately, not a lot of kids of color get the same opportunities such as education often determined by your zip code. They tend to be forgotten about. So, we made an effort to pour back into our community with kids who look just like us. We use mentorship and we work on ways to change the stigma of black men in America. It’s our way of passing the torch. Letting them know their lives matter. We have a leadership summit we hold every year that speaks to the disparity in career fields. We found our passion points and have been able to apply them. It’s been great as far as having an impact on this community.

DBN: One of your programs is called “Next Man Up” which aims to motivate young boys to have success in their own lives. What are the goals of this program?

McLeod: The goal is to help improve personal skills. We also work to have them graduate on time. Most black males only graduate on time at a rate of 58%. We wanted to change that and be part of that solution. We also want to help them show up for school on time. Hopefully, that will make them future community leaders. How can you make a difference now and be part of the solution and not part of the problem? And lastly, it is forming a brotherhood and a bond that will last forever. We want our communities to be in good hands once we’re done. That’s the whole message.

DBN: You don’t have to do any of this. Why does activism mean so much to you?

McLeod: I recognize my role in life. God has blessed me. It’s not only the financial aspects, but the platform and the voice. A lot of people follow me whether I know it or not, and I may be their inspiration. But the next black kid that is destined to be an athlete, but instead may be in line to be a CEO of a non-profit themselves. I don’t let football be my identity. I just try to associate myself with the next man. What I have been called to do is to be an example.

DBN: During Super Bowl week, you intermingled with other NFL players on radio row. Word is, you were conducting interviews with present and former players. You did have a brief foray in sports broadcasting while at Virginia, have been on “NFL Total Access” and are an upbeat guy. After you hang up your cleats, is a network position around the corner?

McLeod: I hope so. I am putting the work in to put myself into that position. There is competitiveness and not many careers in this as you know on the media front. Just applying and bringing what I have done in the sports realm and bringing it over into this new field. If God willing, I hope I can land on a network talking ball.

DBN: How did you get the “NFL Total Access” gig?

McLeod: I did the broadcasting boot camp with the NFL. I went to that weekend in the process. A lot of great talent was there including some Hall of Famers. It was worthwhile and informative. It allowed me to step into those rooms and showcase my abilities on camera. That led to me circling back to the network and they asked me to come out for a week and be part of the segments. I just took advantage of it.

DBN: Other than money, how has the NFL changed since your rookie year?

McLeod: It changed the man - the person in the mirror. I came in as a young person and now stand as a man still evolving with accolades and achievements with my name. That is a credit to the work I put in and being my authentic self. Lastly and not forgotten is how this is God - his timing and his plan. The differences now are the way I think, and the way I move, but still love the game dearly.

DBN: What is your fondest moment of being a Cleveland Brown?

McLeod: The second Baltimore game. Beating them was special. That showed us exactly who we thought we were. We were doing a lot of searching and that moment was a moment of discovery for what we would be. Deshaun had an incredible game in the second half going 14 for 14. He catapulted us. And even though we lost a key player like him going forward, we could have derailed ourselves. We stuck together despite adversity. And in that game, we were hit with the first play: a batted ball that goes in for the pick six. We came into Baltimore and that is how we started the game. But we didn’t waiver. We lost other guys that game like Juan. That one game was the makeup of our season in that we came out victorious in the end when we were losing. It showed we had what it takes. We know the way, have the identity, and let’s just trust in one another. We proved we could do the unthinkable. That game was fun for me and was an identity game as well.

Thomas Moore and Jared Mueller contributed to this interview