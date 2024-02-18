NFL free agency: 2 top players (WR, DL) not expected to be franchise tagged

As many are figuring out what the first Sunday without NFL football since September should look like, the NFL world is preparing for the NFL combine in Indianapolis. In a little over a week, teams, NFL draft prospects, the media and a whole slew of league and medical personnel will descend on the capital of Indiana for what is supposed to be all about the draft.

As we know well, the NFL combine is not all about the draft because NFL free agency is discussed both openly and privately at the event. Some deals are basically agreed upon before the month of March starts.

Before the combine or league year (free agency) starts, teams are eligible to place franchise or transition tags on their own free agents. While the Cleveland Browns are unlikely to use theirs, GM Andrew Berry will be watching what players will actually be available and what positions might lose some depth.

On the Sunday after the Super Bowl came a report from Adam Schefter that WR Mike Evans is not expected to get tagged:

Due to his 2023 cap number, Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' projected franchise tag would be $28.4 million - instead of the regular $21.6M - meaning he is not expected to be a tag candidate. https://t.co/0bLVyZZgsm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2024

Evans is one of the top receivers on the market but turning 31 years old before the start of the season could see him getting a shorter contract even if the salary is large. In 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Evans has accumulated over 750 receptions for over 11,500 yards and 94 touchdowns.

Super Bowl champion DL Chris Jones was also noted as unlikely to be receiving the tag this offseason:

Due to his 2023 cap number, Chiefs DL Chris Jones' projected franchise tag would be $32 million - instead of the regular $19.7M - making him an unlikely tag candidate. https://t.co/0bLVyZZgsm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2024

Jones is listed as PFF’s top free agent with a projected contract worth $120 million over four years with $80 million guaranteed. Primarily an interior defensive lineman, Jones has been able to play off the edge at times as well. In eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Jones has 75.5 sacks, 273 tackles, 78 tackles for loss, 175 quarterback hits, 12 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

The Chiefs star defender will turn 30 this offseason.

For Berry and the Browns, both Evans and Jones are likely out of their price range. Berry has been aggressive as a general manager but dolling out another contract, despite having a flexible cap situation this year, is unlikely.

The two stars hitting the market could allow another receiver or defensive lineman to lose out on a bit of money but fall into Cleveland’s price range. The Browns want as many players at key positions to hit the open market as possible to potentially saturate it to the point that a few bargains are available for them.

If you had to pick one for the Browns, would you break the bank for Evans or Jones this offseason?