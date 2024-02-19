Daily Dawg Chow 2/19: Which backup QB should the Cleveland Browns roll with in 2024?

The latest Cleveland Browns coverage from Dawgs By Nature:
- NFL free agency: 2 top players (WR, DL) not expected to be franchise tagged (Jared Mueller) Chris Jones and Mike Evans will cash in wherever they sign in free agency
- Exclusive interview with Browns safety Rodney McLeod (Barry Shuck) 25 questions with a coach on the field
- NFL draft prospect compared to former Browns speedster Travis Benjamin (Jared Mueller) Texas WR Xavier Worthy brings tons of speed like “The Rabbit” did for years in the NFL
- AFC North: Steelers “internal division” could lead to QB surprise in 2024 (Jared Mueller) Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph could lead Pittsburgh once again
More Cleveland Browns news:
- Browns 2024 Offseason: 5 Backup Quarterback Options To Consider (Sports Illustrated) “After starting five different quarterbacks throughout the 2023 season, the Browns know better than anyone the value of a backup quarterback.”
- Browns can not let recent draft trend at key offensive position continue in the 2024 NFL Draft - (A to Z Sports) “Cleveland Browns need to continue to evolve their wide receiver room and the draft will be another opportunity to do that.”
- Browns Letting Joe Flacco Go Would Be A Mistake (Yardbarker) “The expectation in Cleveland is that quarterback Joe Flacco is “almost definitely” leaving the Browns.”
- Browns decision on Nick Chubb contract remains a hot topic this offseason (Dawg Pound Daily) “Nick Chubb is due nearly $16 million in 2024 and that’s led to some heated conversations regarding the Cleveland Browns plans this offseason.”
- Players the Browns need to leave the AFC North (Youtube) Quincy Carrier acknowledge some players from division rivals that could be moving on
