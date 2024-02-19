Cleveland Browns Free Agent Review: QB position - Should Joe Flacco, P.J. Walker be retained?

Free agency is less than a month away, and the Cleveland Browns have 25 free agents who they have to make decisions on. Leading up to March 13, we will look at all of the team’s pending free agents by position, starting with quarterback, to gauge whether the Browns should re-sign them or not. With all of these free agent reviews, keep in mind that Cleveland is currently over the salary cap, but should also have some degree of flexibility with the restructuring of contracts.

The Browns’ free agent quarterbacks include: Joe Flacco, P.J. Walker, and Jeff Driskel.

How and When They Joined the Browns

All three quarterbacks were new to the Browns in 2023, but they each had different reigns and purposes. After not making the Chicago Bears’ roster out of training camp, the Browns signed Walker to their practice squad at the start of the regular season to be the team’s third quarterback behind Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, since Josh Dobbs had surprisingly been traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Next up was Flacco, who signed to the Browns’ practice squad on November 20, 2023 after Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury against the Baltimore Ravens. Thompson-Robinson and Walker were going to be the Browns’ two quarterbacks, but then Flacco was called up to start after just one week with the team when Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos.

Driskel had the least-interesting story with how he joined the Browns: he signed on December 29, 2023, and ended up starting the Browns’ regular season finale since Cleveland was resting their starters. The surprise came when he was named the No. 2 quarterback heading into the postseason.

Productivity Level Last Season

Walker Up First

Walker played in six games with the Browns, officially making two starts. However, it feels like he really made three starts with a 2-1 record. Watson started the first three games of the season, but suffered an injury that made him a late scratch in Week 4 against the Ravens. Thompson-Robinson started that game and was not prepared; therefore, the following week against the 49ers, Walker was given the start.

Walker pulled off a 19-17 victory against San Francisco, going 18-of-34 for 192 yards and 2 interceptions. Watson returned the following week against the Colts, but almost immediately exited to injury again. Walker played the rest of the game, helping lead a wild 39-38 victory despite going 15-of-32 for 178 yards and 1 interception. Victory didn’t strike three times for Walker, though, as his three turnovers in a 24-20 loss to the Seahawks in Week 8 cost Cleveland the game. Despite his 2-1 record, Walker’s overall play was limited, and he was not given a chance to start the rest of the season.

Flacco to the Rescue

After we learned that Watson’s season was done due to an injury suffered in Week 10 against the Ravens, the Browns gave Flacco a workout and signed him to the practice squad prior to the Week 12 game against the Broncos. When Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in that game, Flacco jumped Walker in Week 13 to start on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. While that game started well (an opening-drive touchdown), things unraveled late — but Flacco looked sharp enough to warrant another start. That’s when the magic started.

With a playoff spot in the balance, Flacco won the team’s next four games, defeating the Jaguars 31-27, the Bears 20-17, the Texans 36-22, and the Jets 37-20. He threw for over 300 yards passing in each of those games, and at least 2 touchdown passes. Flacco was lighting up teams despite coming off the couch a few weeks earlier, and did enough to be named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, “stealing” the award from the previously-heavy favorite Damar Hamlin of the Bills. Sadly, that magic ran out a bit in the second half of a 45-14 postseason loss to the Texans — although that loss is still largely pinned on the defense. In 5 regular season games, Flacco completed 123-of-204 passes (60.3%$) for 1,616 yards, 13 TD, and 8 INT.

Driskel a Footnote

The Browns had four different quarterbacks win a game during the 2023 season, and Driskel had a chance to make it five as he got the start in Week 18 against the Bengals. He was saddled with backups, completing 13-of-26 passes (50%) for 166 yards, 2 TD, and 2 INT in defeat. He also ran 7 times for 33 yards.

What the Browns Should Do

It’s an interesting situation the Browns find themselves in for the backup quarterback spot. Despite everything that has gone on and how little Watson has been able to contribute in his first two years with the team, the team is still tied to him financially, and based on the overhaul of the offensive coaching staff, ownership remains all-in on him.

Thompson-Robinson won the backup role last year, and although he was limited in what he could do with his downfield passing, he figures to be the backup quarterback.

As a fan, that magical ride with Flacco seemed to end too early. I mean, my goodness, we saw a taste of a passing attack in Cleveland that we haven’t seen in 25 years. He spread the ball around well, was a great leader, and endeared himself to a fanbase who hated him (by his affiliation with the Ravens) prior to that. As fun as it would be to think Flacco could return on a minimum salary deal, it’s unlikely that would happen, as there will surely be an interest from others in free agency. Additionally, a contract would likely involve several million dollars, which the club will need to re-sign fringe starters like Sione Takitaki.

Walker and Driskel are more likely candidates to return as the third quarterback for offseason programs. I thank Walker for the grit he showed in getting us a couple of wins, but I have no faith in his arm at the NFL level to do that consistently. The organization also trusted Driskel, who had been with the team for just one week, over Walker, when it came time to name a backup for the playoffs. I wouldn’t be surprised if none of the quarterbacks return, but if I’m predicting one, it’d be Driskel.

Let us know below whether or not you think the team will re-sign any of the free agent quarterbacks.